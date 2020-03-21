Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market : Global Industry Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
The Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
10-25 mm Type
<10 mm Type
>25 mm Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Others
