Attractive Market Opportunities in the Disabled Crutches Market by 2026

A crutch is an assistive device that supports balance and pace in patients with lower-limb impairments. Crutches help patients recover from leg injuries such as a surgery, fracture, sprain, or strain by reducing the weight placed on the affected leg, by which injuries can heal faster. It is important that crutches should fit properly. When standing with arms loosely by the side, each crutch should be two finger widths below the armpit. The heel of the hand should rest on the hand piece, while keeping the wrist and elbow bent slightly. Proper care should be taken while using the crutches starting from getting up from the chair, holding both crutches by the handles using the opposite hand to the affected leg, pushing up the body using the hand grips and standing and balancing the body after arranging crutches under each arm.

Rise in number of disabled and geriatric population and those afflicted with poliomyelitis have helped in the growth of the disabled crutches market. Increasing acceptance of improved and technologically advanced products and affordability of the crutches are key factors driving the global disabled crutches market. Globally, life expectancy of people has increased over a period of time. According to World Bank data, life expectance in 1990 was 65.4 years and it increased to 71.8 year in 2015.

Life expectancy is steadily increasing, which means the elderly population require walking aids. Perception of consumers has changed with time, with people now preferring to use a cane or crutches rather than a wheelchair. Increase in number of accidents have resulted in leg injuries. According to statistics, the number of accidents has increased from 5.7 million in 2016 to 6.4 million in 2017, an increase of 12.3%. Continuous research and development for product development along with technological advancements are expected to propel the global disabled crutches market during the forecast period.

Crutches also help reduce recovery time and decrease discomfort while walking. Crutches are designed to assist individuals who have walking disabilities. Different types of crutches are manufactured by different companies across the globe such as underarm crutch, forearm crutch, tetrapod crutch, etc. They primarily consist of metal alloys and wood and have holes to adjust the size according to the height of the person.

Disabled crutches have some disadvantages which can affect their demand. Patients need to take care of certain factors while using these crutches. Ensure screws are fully tightened and rubber stoppers are not worn through. While using the crutches, the patient should make sure that the body weight does not go through the armpits; it should be through the hands. Avoid the use of slippery materials like socks; shoes should be preferred. Crutches should be kept close to the feet and it should not move out too far to the side.