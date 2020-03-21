The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Automated Testing Software Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2027” worldwide.

Unit testing consumes a larger percentage of share of resources of quality assurance (QA) and in order to simplify the testing efforts, automated testing software is used involving testing to be done with minimum scripts. The automated testing software is used for executing tests, creating reports and comparing results. The automated testing software is extremely useful for regression testing, which is a time consuming and extremely tedious process. Additional benefits offered by automated testing software is environment simulation where testing software can be replicated to create user environment where GUI response is created and analyzed.

Automated Testing Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

In recent years, adoption of automated testing software has emerged as one of the widely used strategies across IT sector and the trend is expected to continue. The automated testing software is quite useful in software development and testing process. Since IT sector is facing challenges in terms of managing a large amount of data to be tested in a complex environment, the requirement for effective and efficient applications is driving the demand for automated testing software market. Other factors driving the demand for automated testing software market includes increasing spending on quality assurance (QA) and IT services, supported by a rapid increase of mobile and cloud applications.

High investment cost involved in the implementation of automated testing software in terms of required infrastructure is expected to affect the demand for automated testing software market.

Global Automated Testing Software: Market Segmentation

Global Automated Testing Software market can be divided into three segments, based on deployment, type, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment for Automated Testing Software Market:

The major segments of Automated Testing Software market on the basis of the deployment include:

On-premise

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of Types for Automated Testing Software Market:

The major segments of Automated Testing Software market on the basis of the types include:

Automated Unit Tests

Automated Web Service

Automated GUI Tests

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Automated Testing Software Market:

The major segments of Automated Testing Software market on the basis of the region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Automated Testing Software Market: Regional Trend

Among various regions, automated testing software market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of increasing expenditure of IT companies in the region in upgrading testing tools and the presence of major automated testing software solutions provider in the region.North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for automated testing software market, supported by matured IT infrastructure and high investment in testing automation in the region.

Global Automated Testing Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of automated testing software market includeHewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Tricentis (Austria), Worksoft Inc. (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Ranorex GmbH (Austria) etc.

