Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future scope, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market

The automotive collision avoidance system is one of the safety systems inside the vehicle used to reduce the risk of collision. The system uses different technologies such as radar, LIDAR, and camera to provide extra safety to the vehicle or passenger. The system first detects the impending collision and then sends warning signals to the driver. Collision avoidance working can be carried out through the braking system or steering system. The braking system is very useful during the low speed of the vehicle. In Dec 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) stressed upon the need for collision avoidance system in the automobile, which is appreciated by the top manufacturers in the U.S. market. Many companies such as Mercedes, Tesla, Audi, and BMW are installing collision avoidance system as vehicle standard features for all models. Growing awareness among consumers and original equipment manufacturers will directly impact the market and increase the market size of the global market for the automotive collision avoidance system.

The prominent players in the global automotive collision avoidance system market include Aptiv Plc (Republic of Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.). Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom SA (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), and Hexagon AB (Sweden) are among others.

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive collision avoidance system is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global automotive collision avoidance system market in Europe is expected to lead the market in terms of value and volume. In Europe, Germany is expected to hold the highest growth rate in 2017. Moreover, there is rapid growth in sales of a luxury vehicle in Europe and increase in the need for the adoption of a safety system will increase the demand for the automotive collision avoidance systems in vehicles. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety will increase the demand for advanced safety systems such as collision avoidance system among consumers and OE manufacturers. North America is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, growing participation of the automobile associations and government of the U.S. and Canada in the development of automotive collision avoidance system will significantly add to the market growth in terms of value and volume. Increase in government regulation and programs such as advanced car assessment program in the U.S. will boost the demand for the automotive collision avoidance system during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will play a significant role in improving the presence of the automotive collision avoidance system due to the presence of China, Japan, and India. Increase in the presence of manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific will reduce the high cost of the product and influence the sales of automotive collision avoidance system during the forecast period. The rest of the world that includes consists of the Middle East & Africa and South America, is expected to generate the highest revenue and witness the highest CAGR in 2017 and during the forecast period.

This study provides an overview of the global automotive collision avoidance system market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive collision avoidance system market by type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and regions.

By Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Warning

Others

By Technology

Radar

LIDAR

Camera

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

