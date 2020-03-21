Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future 2027

Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Introduction

Bell’s palsy is a severe weakness or paralysis of the nerve that controls the facial muscles on the both side of the face. General signs of Bell’s palsy are weakening of muscles on any side of the face, loose mouth or eyelid on one side, or dribbling from one side of the mouth. Several disorders such as stroke, Lyme disease, myasthenia gravis, and brain tumor can cause Bell’s palsy or facial paralysis. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of acute facial nerve paralysis and is the most common acute mono-neuropathy (a disorder involving only one nerve).

Bell’s palsy is also known as an idiopathic unilateral facial nerve paralysis. In few cases, less than 1%, Bell’s palsy can occur jointly causing entire facial paralysis. An inflammatory situation leads to inflammation of the face nerve. The facial nerve compression and swelling in the narrow bone canal could lead to nerve damage, inhibition, or death.

Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Competition Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices utilized in a broad range of interventional procedures worldwide. It offers over 13,000 products in medical specialties such as urology, cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, gynecology, orthopedic, endoscopic, intervention radiology, and vascular surgery. Boston Scientific Corporation has manufacturing plants in 12 countries across the globe and offices in around 40 countries.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the U.S., Europe, China, Korea, and Taiwan through its subsidiaries. The company engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals through its subsidiaries. Astellas Pharma Inc. has its own Sources in more than 50 countries and about 6,000 medical representatives around the world. The company has 36 competitive new molecules in the pipeline

LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC (LivaNova) is a medical technology company formed through the merger of Sorin S.p.A. and Cyberonics Inc. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions in the fields of cardiac surgery, cardiac rhythm management, and neuromodulation. The company’s research and development (R&D) is focused on product enhancement, developing less invasive and new technologies for new and emerging markets, and developing technical enhancements and new uses for existing products. The organization operates globally across 100 countries

Key players in the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, BioControl Medical, tVNS Technologies GmbH, LivaNova PLC, and Astellas Pharma, Inc. Increase in investments by key players is expected to boost the growth of the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market during the forecast period.

Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing Reimbursement for Cardiologic Anomalies (Facial paralysis, Bell’s palsy, etc.) are likely to Drive the Market.

The global Bell ’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cumulative inflammation rates, growing rate of strokes, the launch of technically advanced devices, and growing penetration by market players. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives and support, and increasing reimbursement for cardiologic anomalies are likely to drive the Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market.

Lack of Awareness is Expected to hamper the Bell ’s palsy Diagnosis and Treatment market in Emerging Economies

The major restrains of the global Bell ’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market are lack of awareness and low availability of treatment in emerging economies such as Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand, Russia, and Turkey.

Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into:

Treatment

Diagnostic test

End-user

In terms of treatment, the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market can be classified into:

Medications Corticosteroids Antiviral Drugs

Physical Therapy

Surgery

Corticosteroids such as prednisone are powerful anti-inflammatory agents used to treat Bell’s palsy and help in reducing the swelling of facial nerves. Corticosteroids have shown positive outcomes for the treatment of Bell’s palsy if started within a few days of symptom occurrence. Physical therapy can help individuals suffering from Bell’s palsy in improving coordination and enhance mobility. Paralyzed muscles can shorten and shrink, causing everlasting contractures. A physical therapist can teach an individual suffering from Bell’s palsy how to exercise and massage facial muscles to help prevent this from occurring. In terms of diagnostic test, the market can be divided into:

Imaging tests Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan X-ray Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan

Electromyography

Based on end-user, the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report on Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic factors and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market segments and geographies. Value chain of the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and customers. The raw material suppliers are primarily the manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and imaging devices, electromyography test kits, and others. The finished products are transferred to distributors that operate the business in connected areas. The distributors have contracts or agreements with hospitals and clinical laboratories and these provide Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment on the basis of requirements along with maintenance services.

Geographically, the global Bell’s palsy diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: