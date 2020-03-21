Black Sapote Market Trends and Segments 2018 -2028 | Murdering point winery, Shannonvale Tropical Fruit Winery

Modern lifestyle has completely overtaken one’s food habits. Increased awareness on health & nutrition made people switch over healthy lifestyle by consuming nutritious & balanced diet. Consumption of fruits is increasing rapidly over the years due to growing awareness of well-being. The black sapote is one such fruit which is consumed widely in recent years. It is an evergreen subtropical fruit tree, which is native to Central America and Mexico. It takes about 5 years for the Black sapote to grow as a fruit from seedling, however, it can yield up to 500kg fruit pulps from a single tree. It is best known for its taste as it tangs like chocolate hence called as ‘Chocolate pudding fruit’. It is generally taken as a raw pulp or with milk. Due to its tempting taste, it is further utilized as Dessert, bread, in fruit wines, as a fruit extracts thereby creating a huge demand. It can be grown in any soil with adequate moist in it & can withstand extreme weather conditions such as flood, light frosts, making it an adaptive one. Due to this factor, Black sapote is now cultivated in the marshy regions of Philippines, Florida, Australia with different varieties according to market needs. It has also germinated in various parts of Asia Pacific & Europe where there are many emerging food industries.

Growing demand for organic products including fruits & vegetables has been the major driver for the Black sapote market. It can be grown ‘organic’ as it is hardly affected by pest and minimal organic fertilizers are sufficient for its growth. Along with its yummy taste & flavor, it has also got ample health benefits that make it more nutritious. It contains two times the quantity of Vitamin C than orange has. Rich in potassium, Black sapote controls the heart’s rhythm & regulates blood pressure. As it has more fiber content it helps in digestion. By 2011, Food Research International identified Black sapote has more antioxidants in comparing with other fruits & its inclusion in the regular diet is recommended which is anticipated to its commercial growth. Since it is adaptable to all weather conditions it can be grown in any moist location. Demand for black sapote is increasing from regular fruit market to ice cream, muffins, bread and other food processing industries. Recently Black sapote wine started emerging which created a huge positive response from consumers globally. Black sapote is expected to proliferate its market across the world.

Some of the key players of black sapote include Murdering point winery, Shannonvale Tropical Fruit Winery, Vega produce Inc, Gaby’s Farm Inc., PlantOgram Inc, Unity Tropical & Ethnic Specialties. Miami fruit, Van Veen organics. More organics, food processors, producers show interest towards Black sapote globally.

Tropical fruits & its products always have a tremendous consumption & demand globally. Mainly products such as fruit-based ice creams, muffins, cheesecakes & desserts are growing day by day. It can be forecasted that there would be an immense escalation in the Global market of Black sapote which is anticipated to the growth of investors in the forecasted period.