Bone Cement Delivery Systems Market Study Available In New Report

Global Bone Cement Delivery Systems Market: Overview

With the growing incidence of osteoporosis across the globe has led the demand in the global bone cement delivery systems market. Osteoporotic fracture includes fracture in hip, spine, shoulder, knee, or wrist has grown approximately to 8.9 million across the globe. Thus with the rising number of people undergoing this condition is expected to drive the demand in the global bone cement delivery systems market.

Additionally, the rising number of hip and knee replacement is also fueling growth in this market. In the U.S. itself, hip replacement figure has reached to 572,000 and knee replacement will increase to 3.5 million by 2030. With growing hip and knee replacements, are expected to fuel the demand in the global bone cement delivery systems market.

In addition to these drivers, other factors related to regional growth and increasing competition in the market influence the growth in this market. Rising trends and acceptance of advanced ways and methods might further boost growth for bone cement delivery systems. With all these information available at one place in a systematic manner helps the key market participants to take well-analyzed decisions.

Global Bone Cement Delivery Systems Market: Notable Developments

Companies are making deliberate efforts to enhance the services of bone cement delivery systems for better placement while treating the patient. Leading players seems to engage in various organic and inorganic activities to get a stronger hold in the global market.

The bone cement delivery systems has found it application in various surgical procedures such as kyphoplasty, hip arthroplasty, vertebroplasty, and knee arthroplasty that will augment growth in this market. One advanced is seen in the kyphoplasty is the addition of magnetic particles in surgical cement that helps in healing spinal fractures. These nanoparticles could be guided straight to lesions near the fractures according to the recent research. This advance procedure will help in delivery bone cement with an effective manner and help in faster healing.

More research is also taking place that will augment growth of the bone cement delivery systems. Players are also making significant efforts to enhance growth in this market. It include Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, MEDINAUT™-X IBE System, Smith & Nephew, Synimed, Stryker, Spirit Spine, Zimmer Biomet, Biopsybell, and APV Synicem Vertebroplasty System.

Rising Number of Osteoporotic Fractures to Enhance Growth in North America Bone Cement Delivery Systems Market

Detailed description of regions where the growth of bone cement delivery systems is high includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America may hold a leading share in the global bone cement delivery systems market. An increasing number of accidents leading to fractures and bone rupture have led the demand in North America bone cement delivery systems market. According to the data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, nearly about 4 million people visit the emergency department due to fractures. Moreover, the high cost associated with osteoporotic fractures has also offered high growth opportunities in this market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the global bone cement delivery systems market. China and India are considered major countries for the growth of the bone cement delivery system due to the growing incidence of dental and orthopedic surgeries. In 2017, the International Osteoporosis Foundation recorded 8.9 million fractures. Moreover, growing acceptance for general prosthetic fixation and the growing number of dental diseases and knee surgeries has further augmented growth in the global bone cement delivery systems market.

