Boxboard Cartons Market Analysis by Major Companies, Segmentation, Market Dynamics & Trends

Global Industrial sector continues to develop at an impressive rate. As a result, packaging marketplace is undergoing huge changes with specialized focus on offering innovative packaging tools/products to various industries. Packaging is primarily done to achieve aspects such as product safety, maintain product quality, extended product storage and for other specific applications. Boxboard cartons are thin, lightweight containers used to package various items including cereal, shoes, detergent and many other, primarily, household products. Boxboard is a packaging material made almost entirely out of recycled materials. It is comprised of old corrugated cardboard boxes, old newspapers, used computer paper, or leftover material from converting cartons into packaging.

Geographically, the boxboard cartons market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global boxboard cartons market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. APAC is expected to hold the significantly high market share of the boxboard cartons market in terms of volume during the forecast period. Large scale foreign investment is also expected to rise in the region, and is anticipated to fuel the demand of boxboard cartons over the forecast period. Latin America region is projected to be one of the fastest growing regions in terms of volume during the forecast period.

As the retail sector expands in developing countries such as BRICS, the market for boxboard is expected to advance significantly over the forecast period of 2016 – 2024. Many small Chinese players hold significant market share in the Asia Pacific boxboard cartons market in terms of value. Region wise, Asia Pacific, countries including China, Japan and Australia are the major growth driving markets for boxboard cartons in terms of revenue contribution. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period in terms of revenue. In Europe, EU 4 and U.K holds significant market share in Europe boxboard cartons market in terms of value. In, MEA, GCC countries are expected to create significant value opportunity during the forecast period.

The global boxboard cartons market is expected to witness a strong growth attributed to the rising demand from food and beverage industry. The boxboard cartons have several benefits which has been driving the global boxboard cartons market in terms of value; some of the benefits include cost-effective, lightweight, flexible, functional and custom-designed.

However, there are a few challenges in the boxboard cartons market. For instance, the major difficulty faced by boxboard recyclers is contamination. Hot melt glues and adhesives cause considerable problems. They are not easily removed through the cleaning process and they contribute to visual imperfections in the recycled boxboard. Changing to water-based adhesives, and educating households to separate boxboard from other materials, are some possible solutions.