Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filter Market 2028: Know Key Driving Factors, Industry Applications with latest Trends & Astonishing Growth

Increasing research spending in the field of BAW filters has brought new innovations and increased their application in the industrial sector. BAW filters are majorly used in high-end industrial applications, military and defense and other wireless consumer applications. With the increasing spending on the research and development of filters, there are very specific types of materials and substrates being used for BAW filter as per the general fabrication constraint and demand related to particular financial aspects.

BAW filters are used in very challenging interference problems as they create narrowband filters with exceptionally steep filter skirts and excellent rejection. Baw filters cover frequencies above 1.5 GHz, which makes them complementary to SAW filters. As BAW filters have a working range up to 6GHz, they can be used as LTE/Wi-Fi coexistence filters to work efficiently.

The demand for BAW filters particularly increased due to the emergence of many advanced wireless technologies such as LTE. LTE has made it mandatory to use the new RF features in all the tablets and smartphones, owing to which the BAW filters market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. With the emergence of 5G, the BAW filter market is expected to gain rapid traction due to its functionality in the 5G antennas with the process of beam forming.

BAW Filter Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing spending on the research and development of BAW filters as per the requirement to make it fit for different applications in different industries is a major factors expected to drive the growth of the BAW filter market. Smartphones and tablets are readily been used in the global market and is the major application for the BAW filters, thus increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to escalate the growth of the BAW filters market over the forecast period. Increasing applications of BAW filters in the automotive sector is the other factor expected to drive the demand for BAW filters in the global market. Their small form with improved delivery and advanced performance are factors expected to contribute to the growth of the BAW filter market over the forecast period.

However, BAW filter has about half the temperature-drift performance of standard SAW filter, and in some cases this improvement is not sufficient, which is expected to hamper the growth of the BAW filter market.

BAW Filter Market: Segmentation

The BAW filter market can be segmented based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the BAW filter market is segmented into:

Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator (FBAR) Solidly Mounted Resonator (SMR)

On the basis of application, , the BAW filter market is segmented into:

Smartphones Wi-Fi hotspots Tablets USB sticks Others

BAW Filter Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the BAW filter market are Avago Technologies, Qorvo, Skywork Solutions, Akoustis Technologies, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Arrow Electronics, Inc., TDK Corporation, Anatech Electronics Inc., Dielectric Laboratories Inc., and Broadcom, among others.

BAW Filter Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global BAW filter market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to be the leading regional market for BAW filters in terms of value, with the U.S. being the most attractive market. The SEA and other APAC market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing use of smartphones in this region. North America BAW filter market is expected to be followed by China and Western Europe BAW filter market. The regions that follow SEA and other APAC as per the rate of growth are China and North America over the forecast period due to rising number semiconductor manufacturers in the region.

