Ceramics Packaging Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2025

Ceramics Packaging Market: Introduction

Global packaging market is witnessing a healthy growth rate and is expected to grow extensively over the forecast period. Ceramics have been used to decorate homes for decades. Technological advancement and economic boom have increased the global urban population, thereby increasing the desire for materialistic comfort. Ceramics are preferred due to their visual appeal and elegance. There has been a growing trend to enhance the aesthetic beauty of homes and workplaces, which has increased the scope of the global ceramic packaging market tremendously. The increasing demand has led to growing transportation of ceramics across continents. Ceramics are known to have hard surface textures, making it difficult to package. This upsurge paves the way for innovation in packaging techniques by key players in this field, which makes the global ceramic packaging landscape competitive. Ceramics are made up of natural material such as clay, kaolin, and quartz. Ceramics are used as dining ware, electronic ceramics are used for manufacturing different electrical products, and ceramics are also used as ceramic coatings in the healthcare sector. The global demand for ceramics has been increasing owing to its properties such as high heat and pressure resistance which is also fuelling the growth of the global ceramics packaging market.

Ceramics Packaging: Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and the rise in the middle class population are the key factors driving the demand of the global ceramic packaging market. The construction industry is an essential factor driving the need for the global ceramic packaging market. Ceramics are also used for decoration purposes in the household which also fuels the global demand for the ceramic packaging market. Use of ceramics in dental procedures and the new segment, ceramic textiles is a major factor boosting the growth of the global ceramics packaging market. Factor restraining the growth of the global ceramic packaging market is the release of harmful gasses during the production of ceramics which is also hampering the growth of its packaging market. Using eco-friendly material for packaging is a key trend prevailing in the global ceramic packaging market. Focus on innovative packaging solutions to attract customers is expected to create an opportunity for the global ceramic packaging market.

Ceramics Packaging: Market Segmentation

Global ceramics packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging material, end-user, and geography. On the basis of packaging material, the global ceramics packaging market is segmented into glass ceramic packaging and non-glass ceramic packaging. On the basis of end use market, the global ceramics packaging market is segmented into sanitation, electronics, medical, and housing & construction. Housing & Construction end use segment is the largest consumer of the ceramics market and hence the leading contributor to the global ceramic packaging market.

Ceramics Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global ceramics packaging market is segmented into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region is the leading market for the ceramics packaging market and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growing living standard of people in countries like India and China is fuelling the demand for ceramic packaging in the Asia Pacific region. Growth in the electronics department is also expected to boost the ceramics packaging market in the Asia Pacific region. North America is anticipated to exhibit a steady growth over the forecast period owing to its increasing consumer base for ceramics based product, and the growing use of ceramics for medical industry will further boost the North American market.

Ceramics Packaging Market: Key players

Global ceramics packaging market is highly fragmented with many local manufacturers ruling the market in their respective regions. Key players of the global ceramics packaging market are DuPont, Remtec Inc. (U.S.), Ametek Inc. (U.S.), Sacmi Imola S.C. (Italy), Wade Ceramics (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), System Ceramics (System Spa) (Italy).