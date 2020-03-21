Clamshell packaging Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2025

The leading players in the clamshell packaging market are McLoone Metal Graphics, Inc, Plastic Ingenuity, Highland Packaging Solutions, Universal Plastics Corporation, ClearPack Engineering, Inc, Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Int’l Key Packaging Co., VisiPak, National Plastics, Inc., Blisterpak, Inc, Amcor Limited, Uflex Ltd, Placon, Dordan Manufacturing Company, Helmy Assoc & Co., Inc., and Panic Plastics Inc.

Clamshell packaging was introduced in 1980s. When it was first launched, its purported uses were anti-theft, durability, and product visibility. Clamshell packaging is still widely used, but concerns about the threat of injuries is impeding its widespread adoption.

The global clamshell market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period 2017-2027. Use of clamshell packaging in protecting consumer electronics, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals continues to grow.

The packaging sector is moving towards putting consumer interest first. Ease of use and convenience are the priorities for manufacturers at the moment. Clamshell packaging falters on these parameters, as opening it with bare hands is not possible. Consumers usually have to use knives and scissors, putting them at a risk of injury.

In addition to consumer concerns, clamshell packaging is also facing resistance from regulatory authorities. Plastic packaging has long remained on the radar of environmental protection groups, owing to which clamshell packaging manufacturers have had to innovate and come up with more innovative solutions.

While massive public outcry against ‘wrap rage’ linked to clamshell packaging has dented its prospects, it continues to be used owing to its benefits in preventing tampering and limiting theft. In addition to its anti-theft features, clamshell packaging has proven to be very effective in preventing damage to the product, especially in case of electronics items.

Future of Clamshell Packaging Market

The global clamshell packaging market is expected to grow at a moderate rate as new and advanced packaging forms gain traction. The incorporation of technology in packaging enabled better tracking, security, and product integrity. The benefits that clamshell packaging offers currently are easily available with modern-day packaging methods, albeit at a higher cost. It is projected that clamshell packaging end-users will gradually wean off clamshell in favor of intelligent packaging solutions. The trend will be prominent among large players, whereas smaller players may continue to use clamshell packaging owing to the cost factors.

Clamshell Packaging Market: Region-wise Analysis

Demand for clamshell packaging among manufacturers in North America continues to remain steady. Along with North America, Asia Pacific is another leading market for clamshell packaging. The Asia Pacific clamshell packaging market is heavily influenced by the growing e-commerce sector in the region. It is projected that demand from small and medium business selling their wares through e-commerce will continue to sustain demand for clamshell packaging.

Clamshell Packaging Market Segmentation

By material type, the report offers market forecast and analysis on PE, PVC, PP, PET, and others. The report also offers market forecast on the basis of end-use; key segments include food industry, electronics goods industry, and consumer goods industry.

Market forecast and analysis is offered in North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Japan, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe.