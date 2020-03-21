Closed Molded Composites Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2027

Closed Molded Composites Market: An Eco-friendly and Cost-effective Solution

Increase in global population calls for smart mobility, smart architecture, and smart energy solutions. Rise in the demand for industry solutions which combine resilience with lower maintenance and high performance is likely to be a key factor propelling the demand for closed molded composites in the near future.

in the near future. Composites can be strong without being heavy. Metals are strong in all directions equally. On the other hand, composites can be engineered and designed to be strong in a specific direction. Also, in a closed molding production process, the resin is not in direct contact with the workshop air, but it is processed only when the mold is tightly closed. This is to ensure that no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or styrene is released in the air. Closed molded composites thus serve as an eco-friendly alternative for several metals and alloys.

Closed molded composites are likely to be a material of choice by 2027, owing to their unique characteristics. For instance, closed molded composites feature high strength?to?weight ratio, complex design capability, and high impact strength.

Parts consolidation and easy restyling are other crucial aspects of closed molded composites. A single piece made of composite materials is capable not only to replace an entire assembly of metal parts, but to undergo redesigning, owing to lower tooling costs associated with composites.

Closed molding processes are expected to replace open molding processes in the global composites industry by 2027, due to environment-related and quality issues associated with open molding manufacture. Increasing preference for use of eco-friendly processes to manufacture composites by market players are likely to propel the global closed molded composites market in the next few years.

Key Drivers of Closed Molded Composites Market

Composites beat aluminum on several fronts such as tooling costs, resistance to dent and corrosion, and design capability. Closed molded composites can be as lighter as 40% than a steel part. They offer performance and efficiency equivalent to a steel part. Composites can flow over the molds and into complex shapes, which is not feasible in case of most metals. Closed molded composites are estimated to witness high demand from the automotive industry between 2019 and 2027.

Exceptional resistance to weather and chemicals offered by closed molded composites is likely to propel the demand for these composites during the forecast period

Increase in the demand for techniques to shorten the production cycle time, reduce labor costs, and prolong the life of structures is likely to boost the demand for closed molded composites from 2019 to 2027

A damaged composites part is four times less expensive to replace or repair as compared to a metal part. Reduced repair costs and easy serviceability of closed molded composites are likely to drive the demand for these composites during the forecast period.

Carbon Fibers to be the Key Fiber Type Segment; Vacuum Infusion and RTM to be the Key Manufacturing Process Segments

Based on fiber type, the global closed molded composites market can be divided into: carbon fibers, glass fibers, aramid fibers, and natural fibers. The carbon fibers segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period, due to wide applicability and unique performance characteristics of carbon fibers.