Communications Service Provider (CSP) network Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2024

A communications service provider (CSP) is a service provider that transports information electronically. It includes service providers offering telecommunication services, information and media services, content, entertainment and applications services over networks. CSPs can be broadly classified into cloud communications service provider, telecommunications carrier, cable service provider, content and applications service provider and satellite broadcasting operator. CSP use software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and hybrid WAN technologies as it provides low latency and high performance access to cloud- based applications. This technology simplify delivery of WAN services across the network, and enables software virtualization in turn simplifying network operations. CSPs network ensure reliability, security, and traffic handling assistances delivered through SD-WAN technology.

With the adoption of cloud in CSPs offerings, communication service providers are shifting towards horizontal industry services from vertical industry services. This shift enables penetration of CSP network market in small and medium bussiness (SMB) applications, machine to machine services (M2M) and analytics. The CSPs is focused on location based services, communication, software and support, analytics and hardware and intend to provide it in an integrated bundle with single billing point. This is expected to boost the market growth of CSP network by strengthening management and sustain alliances and partnerships. Moreover, the CSPs facilitate extended security support with deployment of security-as-a-service.

The global CSP network market has been experiencing growth in recent years due to increasing demand for broadband data access and investment in emerging technologies to manage escalating capacity requirements of consumers for managed services. The other additional factors contributing to the growth of global CSP network market is converged network and IT managed services provided by CSPs to enhance visibility and management of bussiness processes. However, regulatory issues and increasing network congestion is hindering the market growth. Also, the rapidly changing consumer expectation for instance faster access to network and personalized offerings is restraining the growth of global CSP network market. Connected devices and broadband proliferation is expected to open wide range of opportunities expanding the CSP network market growth. Also the CSPs Pay-per-use service is expected to boost the CSP network market as it delivers higher quality, more flexibility and more scalable services by integrating with cloud services.

The global CSP network market is segmented on the basis implementation model, services, end-user, and geography. Based on the various implementation model, the global CSP network market is segmented into in-house and third party providers. In terms of services, the global CSP network market is segmented into infrastructure services, application services, business services, integration services, enterprise infrastructure service, business applications service and security services. On the basis of end-user, the global CSP network market is segmented into automation, healthcare, transportation, finance and government. Moreover, on the basis of geography the global CSP network market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Some of the key players in CSP network market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Ericsson, Accenture PLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., NEC Corporation, Nokia Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd and Juniper Networks.