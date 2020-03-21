Competitive Assessment of Global Graphite Electrodes Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Graphite Electrodes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for graphite electrode at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons) from 2012 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Graphite Electrodes market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for graphite electrodes during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the graphite electrodes market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global graphite electrodes market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the graphite electrodes market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global graphite electrode market by segmenting it in terms of type and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for graphite electrodes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and application segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the graphite electrode market include Showa Denko K.K., GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., HEG Limited, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., Nantong Yangzi Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd., Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd., and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the graphite electrode market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global graphite electrode market has been provided in terms of revenue and tons. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application of graphite electrode. Market size and forecast for each major type and application have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

Global Graphite Electrodes Market, by Type

Ultra-high Power (UHP)

High Power (HP)

Regular Power (RP)

Global Graphite Electrodes Market, by Application

Steel & Non-ferrous Metals

Fused Materials

Chemical Processing

Others

