Complaint Management Software Market Investigation By Application, Technology, Robust Expansion And Product Type

Complaint management software provides features such as handling complaints from multiple channels, handling smart complaints, categorizing and prioritizing complaints, provides knowledge base for complaint resolution, provides complete track of customers raising complaints, intuitive staff dashboard, widget for customer complaint, generating reports and analytics, reduced time to resolve adverse events, helps to prevent the recurring of adverse events, faster and more intuitive process, compiles as per ISO, FDA, GMP and other regulatory bodies, increase visibility of complaint status and others. Several developments in complaint management software, with reference to technology, the proliferating growth rate of the market, along with the recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global complaint management software management market during the forecast period.

Complaint Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

The continuous improvements in cloud technology along with the features such as the streamline process, centralized data and time efficient process is driving the global Complaint management software market. With the increasing international businesses and trend of automated workflow is driving the global Complaint management software market. Other factors like increasing ICT spending, continuous improvement in cloud technology and an increasing number of customer-facing business are expected to have the positive impact on the growth of global complaint management software market.

One of the major factor hindering the growth of global complaint management software market is insufficient data provided by customers. It becomes difficult for service providers to understand the issue for resolving the complaint. However, vendors are continuously focused on to develop complaint management software with mandatory data fields to be filled by customers for the better understanding of complaints. It is expected that the vendors will overcome above mentioned restraint during the forecast period of the global complaint management software market.

Complaint Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of deployment:

The complaint management software market is segmented based on the type of deployment i.e. on-premise and SaaS.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The complaint management software market is segmented based on the industry i.e. Government Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Service Industry, Financial Industry, Internet & Telecom Industry and others.

Segmentation based on the size of enterprises:

The complaint management software market is segmented based on the size of enterprises i.e. small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Complaint Management Software Market: Key Developments

In November 2016, Quantivate announced a new module of complaint management software i.e. Quantivate Complaint Management. This new version is a SaaS based solution which effectively automates the process of complaint management.

Complaint Management Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of complaint management software are Quantivate LLC, MasterControl, Inc., Zendesk, Intelex Technologies, HappyFox Inc., Sparta Systems Inc., EtQ LLC, AssurX Inc., Quantivate, LLC, Workpro and others.

Complaint Management Software Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have the major market share of the global complaint management software market. U.S. is witnessing a huge adoption of complaint management software due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China.

