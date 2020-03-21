ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Construction Additives Market Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2025”.



In terms of value, the chemical additives segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as introducing high strength to concrete with less water content and easy work ability. Chemical additive-based concrete finds applications in complex reinforcement models, such as underwater locations, roof decks, foundations, and pavements, where accessibility is the main constraint.

Global Construction Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Additives.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Sika

DOW

W.R.Grace & Co.

RPM International

Chryso

Evonik Industries

Mapei S.P.A.

Fosroc International

Cico Group

Construction Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Chemical

Mineral

Fiber

Construction Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Construction Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Construction Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Construction Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Construction Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

