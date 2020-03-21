Consumer Packaging Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Packaging for the consumer goods industry plays a key role in making the product aesthetically appealing for the potential buyer and delivering products to the consumer in a sufficiently sophisticated, safe, convenient, and appropriate manner. Serving a large number of industries that produce tangible goods to be sold to large number of consumers, the packaging industry forms the cornerstone of any consumer goods business. The consumer packaging market has witnessed a significant rise in research and development activities aimed at the development of innovative packaging materials and product designs.

However, vast pressures exerted by the volatile prices of chief raw materials and the need to cut down on the original material used in packaging for economic and environmental reasons are having a negative impact on packaging companies. Transparency Market Research predicts that the market will exhibit growth at a moderate pace in the next few years, with efforts diverted towards innovation in product design and strategic expansion across emerging economies expected to remain the key factors distinguishing successful ventures from the ones struggling to grow.

Global Consumer Packaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the most prominent trends in the global consumer packaging market of present times is the increased attention given to the reduction of the amount of material used in producing the packaging product by packaging manufacturers. Ways of reducing the amount of environmentally harmful polymers used in packaging is, especially, one of the most researched areas in the consumer packaging market presently.

Focus on the development of new varieties of packaging materials capable of preventing contamination of foods and beverages packed, materials with a higher quotient of reusability or biodegradability, and designs that make the product more convenient to use are also some of the market’s key trends in present times.

Global Consumer Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global consumer packaging market on the basis of criteria such as end-use industry, material, and geography. On the basis of material type used to produce the packaging, the report examines varieties such as rigid plastic, paper and paperboard, glass, and flexible plastic. Key industries driving the market for consumer packaging include food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics and personal care.