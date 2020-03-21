Crate Handling Machines Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast upto 2027

Crate handling machines are used as a system to drop and pick up boxes and trays across several industry verticals including food and beverages, textile, agri-processing as well as logistics and supply chain. Crate handling machines is automatic controlled machine which need minimal manual intervention for moving crates.

Plant operators across the globe realized the benefits of using crate handling machines, as these are suitable for large and heavy product movement, increase in productivity, and reduction in manual work and facilitates easy handling of crates. Industry stakeholders urge to leverage the expanding opportunity propelled them to move to automated machines, along with F&B sector’s growth catalyzed the global crate handling machines market. Depending on the speed requirement, crate handling machines either comes as a pneumatic or servo driven mechanisms. Though, in markets which are largely characterized by high degree of automation, the servo driven model is largely preferred over the previous.

Crate Handling Machines Market : Market Dynamics

Crate handling machines market growth is largely attributed by growth in F&B, which is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 5% over next three years. The industry is likely to create an estimated 1.2X more opportunity than all other end use industries. Apart from food and beverages, crate handling machines are also preferred in fast moving consumer good manufacturing plants, where unit products within the plant are transported using crates. Pharmaceutical is one of such end use industry where the usage of crate handling machines has increase reasonably over the past few years. Furthermore, the need of pharmaceutical companies to operate on maximum efficiency pushed them to integrate crate handling machines with regular operations, thus creating for crate handling machine manufacturers to design products dedicated to pharmaceutical companies or redesign products strategy to meet pharma producer’s demand.

A dynamic boost experience in global crate handling machines market is due to the stringent labor laws, that indirectly created demand from brownfield projects. Crate handling machines minimizes the role of labor in product management, which is a profitable investment for end use industries. Despite all the favorable market dynamics, the product still faced substantial challenge in penetrating the high potential market. The global crate handling machine market is characterized by fragmented competition, where rarely any multinational company have been able to mark significant market presence, which prevents large scale technology up gradation in the products.

Crate Handling machines: Market Segmentation

Crate handling machines market is segmented based on product type, technology as well as end use/application, along with regional focus for each of these segments. In terms of product type, crate handling machines market is segmented into crate stacking system, crate de-stacking systems and crate managing systems. All three equipment form an automated crate handling machines, that are predominantly used in end use industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, textile and pharmaceuticals and several others. Transportation and Logistics, auto-ancillary, fisheries, horticulture, produce processing are other end use industries which have generated significant interest in crate handling machines market over the past few years and positive growth sentiments in these industries, the growth in global crate handling machine market is evident.