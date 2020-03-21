Deep Cycle Batteries Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2027

Deep Cycle Batteries Market: Highly Reliable for Instant Electric Power

Deep cycle batteries are energy storage units that provide the required amount of electricity. Electric power is generated by the chemical reaction that develops potential voltage or current. These batteries are designed to cycle in terms of charge and discharge for a number of times. Deep cycle battery is designed for the regular deep discharge by using its maximum capacity.

is designed for the regular deep discharge by using its maximum capacity. Deep cycle batteries are widely employed in various applications such as electrically propelled forklifts, floor sweepers, motorized wheelchairs, golf carts, traffic signals, and electric vehicles. These batteries are highly used in off-grid energy storage systems, especially in solar power and wind power, to store a large amount of energy converted in the day time through solar systems.

Various types of deep cycle batteries are available in the market. These include flooded batteries, gel batteries, AGM batteries, and lithium-ion batteries. Deep cycle batteries are designed to deliver a depth of discharge (DOD) up to 80% compared to the normal batteries due to the larger and thicker plates inside.

Increase in demand for off-grid energy storage devices in a number of countries is likely to boost the global deep cycle batteries market in the next few years. Off-grid energy storage requires efficient back up to recover demand for instant electricity. This can be provided by deep cycle batteries.

Growth in Recreational Vehicle Industry to Boost Deep Cycle Batteries Market

Rise in disposable income of consumers owing to the improvement in economic conditions in various countries has boosted travel and tourism activities. This, in turn, has propelled the demand or recreational boating and motorized water sports activities across the globe.

Deep cycle batteries are widely employed in recreational boats, fishing boats, and sailing boats due to high requirement of electric power for a long duration. Rise in demand for effective energy cycle batteries in the recreational vehicle industry is projected to augment the deep cycle batteries market in the near future.

According to the International Council of Marin Industry Association (ICOMIA), the recreational boating industry evaluated over 6% growth rate for boats, engines and equipment segment in 2017. Domestic retail spending on boats, engines, and accessories along with the service was valued at more than US$ 44 Bn in 2017.

VRLA Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Deep cycle batteries are majorly classified into two types: valve regulated lead-acid batteries (VRLA) and flooded lead-acid batteries (FLA)

The VRLA segment is projected to account for prominent share of the global deep cycle batteries market during the forecast period. The aircraft industry is one of the prominent users of deep cycle batteries due to the excellent deep discharge cycle. This factor is expected to boost the demand for deep cycle batteries during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the deep cycle batteries market can be divided into motive platform, stationary, and automotive. The stationary segment is anticipated to hold larger share of the market in the near future due to the widespread network of telecommunication towers across the globe. This is estimated to boost deep cycle batteries market during the forecast period.

Deep cycle batteries are also used in off-grid energy storage devices and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units. Increase in demand for off-grid energy supplying devices in several emerging countries is projected to drive the deep cycle batteries market in the next few years.

Stiff Competition from Counterparts and Stringent Regulations to Restrain Market