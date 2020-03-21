Defect Management Tools Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

Software is the new hardware for enterprise IT departments across the globe. Software centric architecture also helps enterprises to reduce their overall capital expenditure. Currently, more and more etherises are adopting everting as-a-service model. Cloud service providers are offering services of storage, server and networking and charge their client on the basis of usages. All these services are being accessed by enterprises through certain kind of software via internet. Everything-as-a-service model provides a lot of flexibility in term of managing day-to-day IT operations. At the same time, it also poses some security related concerns. The software that is used to access cloud services may have some defects. Also, software used for day-to-day enterprise operations activities such as CRM an SCM may also have some bugs and defects.

A defect is an error that happened in the software. Vice versa, any unexpected thing happening with software is called a defect. In practicality, there are no software exits without defects or bugs. Software developers can not entirely remove defects or bugs from a software. However, they can reduce the number of defects in a software by using defect management tools. Defect management tools have certain features that help developers identify and reduce defects at various stages of software development as well as after deployment or installation of the software. It’s always good to identify and reduce defects at an early stage of software development as the cost associated with fixing defects and bugs is very low. Defect management tools are the backbone of any software developer team and thus, a small investment in defect management tools can save millions of dollars for software developers.

Software testing teams identity all the bugs and defects in a software and transfer the report to developing team for fixing of these defects. Defect management tools store data related to all the defects and provide solution to remove those defects from the software. The data stored by defect management tools can also be used in future software development processes. Defect management tools are based on the algorithms that include process of identification, categorization, prioritization, categorization, assignment, resolution, verification, closure and management reporting.

Global Defect Management Tools Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

There is a shortage of automation tools when it comes to defect or bug tracking. Software developers can find software that can assist in identifying non-technical defects. As the IT architecture in enterprises is becoming more software oriented, software required for the management of all the IT operations are getting more complex. This leads to more technical defects in enterprise software during development phase. This is why defect management tools are the need of the hour for software developers.

Besides, the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and mobility amongst organizations is driving the growth of the market as it requires deployment of more enterprise software, such as middleware in computing devices. Enterprises around the world are planning to increase their mobility capability during the coming years. Mobile devices and applications are changing the way the enterprises interact with their processes, customers and employees. An important element in any mobility adoption process is the middleware software that hosts the device application. Defect or bug testing is very essential for middleware software as critical data of enterprises can be accessed via these middleware software.

Challenges

Defect management tools are generally used in house software and therefore require in-house expertise for development, maintenance and troubleshooting in the long run. This means higher cost in training and recruiting defect management tools experts. Moreover, there are significant expenses towards license, hardware, and maintenance of defect management tools, making it difficult for software developers with limited financial resources to adopt these into their ecosystem.

Global Defect Management Tools Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Defect Management Tools Market on the Basis of Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation of the Defect Management Tools Market on the Basis of Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of the Defect Management Tools Market on the Basis of Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Energy & Utility

Hospitality

Retail & E-Commerce

Automotive

Others

Global Defect Management Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global defect management tools market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, ZOHO, Nulab, Wrike, Atlassian and Jama Software.

Global Defect Management Tools Market: Regional Overview

On the geographic basis, North America is expected to hold largest market share in global defect management tools market. Some of the market leaders, such IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, are also based out of the USA. Also, enterprises based in North America region are more willing to adopt software centric IT architecture than any other regions. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness moderate growth rate in the global defect management market. In Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions, the global defect management tools market is yet to pick up pace.

