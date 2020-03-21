Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2026

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infectious disease affecting humans as well as animals, It is caused by the dengue virus, which belongs to the flaviviridae family and genus flavivirus. Dengue is normally transmitted from one person to another through the bite of an infected aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms of this disease include high fever, fatigue, headache, diarrhea, muscle pain, skin rashes, anemia, and vomiting. Severe dengue can cause seizures, yellow skin, coma, or death. Dengue causes CNS manifestations, which include abnormal neurological signs, degree of impaired consciousness, focal and generalized convulsions, and delirium. Causes of neurological manifestations in dengue are due to high-grade fever.

A number of tests are available in the market to confirm the diagnosis, including detecting antibodies to the virus or its RNA. Management of dengue is a challenge that is needed to be addressed. There are different causes underlying the clinical event of dengue for which multimodal and effective treatment approach is required.

The global dengue virus diagnostic tests market is expected to expand substantially due to increase in the incidence of dengue fever. According to the WHO (World Health organization), the number of people suffering from dengue increased from 2.2 million in 2010 to 3.2 million in 2015. The actual number remains underreported. According to data published by Bhatt et al., there are around 390 million dengue patients worldwide each year, and this number is continuously increasing.. 2.35 million dengue patients were found in the Americas region alone, of which 10,200 patients were detected as severe dengue that resulted in 1,181 deaths in 2015. Dengue is a viral disease affecting people across Europe, South America, and Asia.

A large number of dengue cases were reported worldwide in 2015, with over 111,000 suspected cases of dengue in Malaysia and over 169,000 cases in the Philippines. This was a staggering 16% and 59.5% increase, respectively, in the number of cases compared to that in 2014. However, low awareness in emerging nations and high under diagnosis rates restrain the market at present. Rising awareness about symptoms for dengue fever and increasing government initiatives to provide better health care facilities are expected to provide ample opportunities for the market.

The global dengue virus diagnostic tests market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the dengue virus diagnostic tests market further can be classified into biomarker assay, rapid molecular assay, IsoAmp assay, and others. In terms of end-user, the dengue virus diagnostic tests market can be classified into hospitals, research institutes, and others. Based on region, the dengue virus diagnostic tests market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Each region is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC countries. North America dominated global dengue virus diagnostic tests market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions of the market. The market in the regions is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Strong expansion in these regions is attributed to increasing incidence of dengue, expansion in health care industry, and increase in government investment to develop health care infrastructure.

Key players operating in global dengue virus diagnostic tests market are Arkray Inc., Ceres Nanosciences Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FK-Biotecnologia SA, Corgenix Medical Corp, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Quidel Corp, Sansure Biotech Inc., Whidiag SAS, Pictor Ltd. and other prominent players. In order to gain competitive advantage in the industry, the major players are actively involved in various expansion strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of the important strategies applied by market players.