E-cigarette Market : Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players 2019-2022

This report splits E-cigarette By Material, By Price, By Classification, By Type. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in E-cigarette industry.

This report focus Chinese market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Key Players

YiXing(China)

SMOK(China)

Aspire(China)

Dehui(China)

Kingsong(China)

Bolatu(China)

Guxi(China)

Cloupor(China)

KIKA(China)

RASTABANANA(Japan)

Maruman(Japan)

ELECOM(Japan)

Ploom tech(Japan)

TIDEWAY(Japan)

KANGQI(Japan)

NUCIG(UK)

Kanger(UK)

Vapouriz(UK)

Innokin(UK)

IMECIG(UK)

THORVAP(UK)

OVALE(Italy)

PLYROCK(US)

BAROQUE(US)

Boulder(US)

Mask king(US)

Bertha(US)

Harmless Cigarette(US)

JWraps(US)

Necro Wraps(US)

Key Regions

First-tier Cities

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Second-tier Cities

Chengdu

Hangzhou

Wuhan

Tianjin

Nanjing

Chongqing

Xian

Qingdao

Shenyang

Dalian

Xiamen

Suzhou

Ningbo

Wuxi

Third-tier Cities

Fourth-tier Cities

Other Regions

Key Product Type

E-cigarette Market, By Material

Alloy

Steel

Copper

Woody

Other

E-cigarette Market, By Price

Under $15

$15 to $30

$30 to $60

$60 to $100

$100 & Above

E-cigarette Market, By Classification

Set

Accessories

Host

Atomizer

Other

E-cigarette Market, By Type

Box Type

Simulation Type

Straight Type

Mechanical Type

Pipe Type

Key Consumers (End User)

E-cigarette Market, by Consumer

Indoor

Outdoor

