Edible Beans Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s 2017 – 2025

Edible beans are those seeds which are consumed by humans or animals. Edible beans come in a wide variety, which includes kidney beans, navy beans, black bean and pinto beans. All these beans belong to same species i.e. Phaseolus Vulgaris L. but the beans differ in size, shape, and color. Navy beans are small, creamy white beans which are generally costlier than any other bean and primarily produced in India, China, Indonesia, Brazil and the U.S. Black beans are small sized beans that are black in color and is native to Latin America, and these beans are a rich source of anthocyanin. Kidney beans, as the name suggest are beans lectin phytohaemagglutinin, so it is advised to presoak in water and must be boiled carefully to get rid of the toxicity.

Edible beans market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source the edible beans market is segmented into organic beans and conventional beans. On the basis of type the edible beans market is segmented into kidney beans, navy beans, black bean, pinto beans and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and convenience store. Grocery store and convenience store is expected to hold relatively higher revenue share in the edible beans market, which is followed by the supermarket/hypermarket.

A regional segment for the market of edible beans is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. Among these segment, Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally. Moreover, North America has also emerged as a prominent market for edible beans, as the popularity of organic beans is increasing to a significant level in this region.

Edible bean market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This rapid growth of edible bean market can be attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers. According to a study, it has been analyzed that forty-five percent of Americans seek out for organic foods which is the main reason consumers in North America are preferring for organic edible beans over conventional beans. Edible beans are not only a rich source of flavonoid but it also exhibits some special properties such as anti-cholesterol properties, anti-inflammatory property, anti-oxidant property, and anti-cancerous properties. All these versatile properties of edible beans are expected to fuel the growth of the edible beans market.

The rising demand for products that have high protein content and high protein fiber is increasing dramatically in countries such as U.K and US. This is the key reason because of which pinto beans are mostly consumed in the U.S. as it is a rich source of protein. Moreover, edible beans are also known to balance the blood sugar level of the body and also provides nutrients such as copper, folate, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium and zinc, which becomes a key factor which is bolstering the growth of the edible beans market. Lastly, with increasing innovation in packaging technology and rapid shift towards consumption of packaged foods in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany and the U.K., coupled with rising consumer preference towards healthy foods is also driving the growth of the global edible beans market.