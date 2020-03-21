Emerging Trends: Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market: Analysis By Type, By Depth, By Region: Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – By Type (AHTS, PSV, Others), By Depth (Shallow Water, Deep water), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle-East, RoW)” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in offshore supply vessels is driven by rise in demand for Oil& Gas globally, increase in offshore drilling activities and growth in production & exploration activities.

Moreover, companies operating in this market are focusing on investments in R&D for continuous innovation and strengthening their positions in the market by targeted acquisitions and product expansions. Bourbon, Tidewater Inc., Maersk Supply Services, Edison Chouest Offshore, SIEM offshore Inc., Farstad Shipping ASA are the major players in the market.

Demand for AHTS vessels is projected to display a faster growth than PSV and other vessels. The surging demand for floating production systems coupled with movement towards deeper water basins are some of the major trends affecting the growth of the said market in the near future. Among the regions, the South American region is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the rich unexplored hydrocarbon reserves as well as rise in the offshore drilling activities.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Offshore Supply Vessel Market – Volume, Value and Forecast

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Type

AHTS – Volume, Value and Forecast

PSV – Volume, Value and Forecast

Others – Crew Boats, ERRV, FSV, Seismic Supply Vessel, Installation Vessels – Volume, Value and Forecast

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Method

Shallow water

Deep water

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis – Bourbon, Tidewater Inc., Maersk Supply Services, Edison Chouest Offshore, SIEM offshore Inc., Farstad Shipping ASA, SEACOR Marine, Hornbeck Offshore, GulfMarket Offshore, Swire Pacific Offshore

