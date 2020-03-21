The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Enterprise VSAT Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2026” worldwide.

Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a communication system that is operated through the satellite. It serves businesses and domestic users. The end-user of a VSAT requires a box that interfaces an outside antenna with the user’s computer with the help of a transceiver. The transceiver sends the received signal to a satellite transponder in the sky. The satellite receives and sends the signal that comes from the earth’s station’s computer which acts as a core for the system. Each end-user is connected with the core station with the help of a satellite connected in the form of a star topology. For the end-users to connect with each other, each transmitted first goes to the hub station, which is then re-transmitted to the receiving end-user’s VSAT via the satellite. VSAT handles video, voice and data signals. With the help of VSAT, companies can have complete control of their communication systems, without depending on other IT companies. Domestic users and businesses also can get higher speed than regular telephone services.

The global enterprise VSAT market has been segmented on the basis of categories, hardware & services, and geographies. On the basis of categories, the market has been segregated into products and services. The services segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2015. This is attributed to clinics and hospitals enabled with satellite broadband services, which help them maintain direct two-way data exchange and communication. In addition, satellite broadband services also help security agencies and intelligence services improve their data analysis systemsthat help them in deciphering the information more accurately.Government agencies as well as maritime and military sectors are major end-users of VSAT as a service. Therehas been continued demand from this segment, which is driving the market. On the basis of hardware & services, the global market for enterprise VSAT has been divided into ARUP VSAT terminals and ASP VSAT terminals.

A major driverfor the growth of the global market for enterprise VSAT is the provision of practical, cost-effective solutions for individual end-users, who require a self-regulating communications network through which a number of remote sites are connected. In addition, the VSAT network offers satellite-based, value-added services such as voice/fax communication, LAN services, data transmission, and internet access along with public and private network communications. Emerging technologies such as high throughput satellite (HTS) technology is a major restraint to the growth of the global enterprise VSAT market. Service providers are likely to integrate their current operations with these emerging technologies.

Geographically, the global market for enterprise VSAT has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.North America held the dominant share of the global market in 2015.The market in the region is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of satellite services for various applications such as inspection of historical monuments, vegetation identification, volcano monitoring, and disaster management in case of stormsand hurricanes. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness speedy growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in government initiatives to connect schools and colleges in countries such as India, China, and Australia.

Major players operating in the global enterprise VSAT market include Gilat Satellite Networks(Petah Tikva, Israel), Hughes Communications (Maryland, the U.S.), SageNet (Oklahoma, the U.S.), ViaSat Inc. (California, the U.S.), VT iDirect (Virginia, the U.S.), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (New York, the U.S.), Bharti Airtel (New Delhi, India), Embratel (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), ND SatCom GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), NewSat (Melbourne, Australia), Newtec (Sint-Niklaas,Belgium), Orion Satellite (Perth, Australia), Polarsat (Quebec, Canada), Primesys Solucoes Empresariais (Sao Paolo, Brazil), Signalhorn (Stuttgart, Germany), SpeedCast (Wanchai, Hong Kong), SkyCasters (Ohio, the U.S.), Tatanet Services (Mumbai, India), Telefónica, S.A (Madrid, Spain), and Telesat Holdings (Ontario, Canada).

