Evolution of Global Autonomous Trains Technology Market Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Autonomous Trains Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2017 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for autonomous trains at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on figure (Km), revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) for components, and number of autonomous trains (Unit) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global autonomous train’s components market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for autonomous trains during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Autonomous Trains Technology Market at the global and regional level.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Autonomous Trains Technology Market by segmenting it in terms of grade, train type, components, technology, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for autonomous trains in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments across all major countries from these region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global autonomous train’s components market. Key players in the Autonomous Trains Technology Market include Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Transportation, Ansaldo STS, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, CRRC Corporation limited Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric, ABB, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., and CalAmp. Besides that, the report also includes regional key players in the Autonomous Trains Technology Market. Regional Players comprise of Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd, Bharat Forge Limited, and Wabtec Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for autonomous train is primarily driven by rising demand for safety in trains. Industrialization has led to urbanization, which has resulted in migration to cities resulted in increased demand for automation in trains. Increased urbanization has boosted the demand for punctuality of trains which in turns surging the demand for higher level of train automation.

The Autonomous Trains Technology Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Autonomous Trains Technology Market: by Grade

GoA1 + GoA2

GoA3

GoA4

Global Autonomous Trains Technology Market: by Train Type

Long Distance Train

Suburban

Tram

Monorail

Subway/Metro

Global Autonomous Trains Technology Market: by Components

RADAR Module

Optical sensor & camera

Odometer

Antenna

LiDAR Module

Infrared camera

Others

Global Autonomous Trains Technology Market: by Technology

CBTC

ERTMS

ATC

PTC

