Gaming Controller Market: Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2025

A gaming controller is a device used with entertainment and gaming systems to operate different functions and to control objects or characters in a game. Gaming controllers can be connected to the entertainment system via wire or cord or wireless. Wireless gaming controllers can be connected using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Wireless connectivity also helps improve operating range, quality of sound, and the overall gaming experience. There are various types of game controllers such as gamepads, joysticks, throttle quadrants, paddles, yokes, pedals, keyboards, mouse, trackballs, touchscreens, breathing controllers, and motion sensing. These controllers can also be used in smart TV and online games. Some of these controllers are specifically designed for a particular type of game such as dance pads for dancing games or steering wheels for driving games. Major advantages of gaming controllers are that they are handy and provide multiplayer options.

Expansion of retail and e-commerce industries, increase in popularity of social networking sites and smartphones, and proliferation of broadband internet connectivity are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The organized retail industry, especially in developing countries in Asia, is likely to boost the market in the near future. Social networking sites such as Facebook are promoting online games so that they can reach across the globe to more numbers of gamers.

Furthermore, the increase in popularity of e-sport league games and rise in the number of internet and social game players are also fuelling the market. Easy, handy, and portable operability of gaming controllers are attracting adults and kids segments. High-cost and short lifespan of these controllers are expected to restrain the market. Due to its compact nature, number of part of gaming controller needs to be fitted in very limited space which sometimes be the reason for its short life span. Consistent improving technology is a major trend in the gaming controller market. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on multi-functional gaming controllers which is anticipated to increase the demand for these controllers.

The global gaming controller market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is further classified into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. Based on application, the gaming controller market is divided into personal computers, smart phone, smart TVs, and others. The smart phone segment is expected to have significant adoption rate of gaming controllers in coming years owing to the vast proliferation of smart phones all over the globe. In terms of end-user, the gaming controller market is segmented into commercial and residential.

Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for high-quality products such as smart TV, smart phone, and electronic devices with different screen, size, and multi-functional graphic for gaming purposes is projected to boost the market in North America in the near future. Rising popularity of smart devices, broadband connectivity, and social networking sites in Asia Pacific is expected to increase the adoption of gaming controllers for online games.

The global gaming controller market is having presence of large number of players, though with the global technical advancements, market is expected to witness new entrants from developing regions. Some of the major players operating in the gaming controller market are Microsoft Corporation, Logitech, Sony Corporation, Mad Catz, Sabrent, Thrustmaster, Betop Rumble, Speedlink, Samsung, Razer Inc., Nintendo, Hori, dreamGEAR, and Retro-Bit.