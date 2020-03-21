Global and Regional Rail Profile Measurement System Market Report with Major Vendor Landscape, Growing Technology and Their Strategies

The rail industry has experienced significant technological shift and has been adopting technology innovations that promote sharing of data in real-time, increase efficiency and lower costs. There has been a more significant shift in the rail industry towards the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing technologies in the recent past. At present, the rail industry is trying to adopt new technologies that help to monitor the current rail infrastructure. Also, rapid population growth has led to growth in rail traffic, which has created robust demand for additional rail infrastructure. Rail profile measurement systems are a part of track measurement systems and enable assessment of rail profile and rail wear conditions. Rail profile measurement systems use laser and imaging technologies that provide immediate feedback on rail wear condition.

Also, video camera technology installed in rail profile measurement systems captures cross-sectional rail profiles from the base. The video camera records the rail profile for processing and storage on central computer. The computer further shows how much wear rail has suffered and overall condition of the rail structure. There are two types of rail profile measurement systems: portable and automated rail profile measurement systems. Automated rail profile measurement systems use laser and imaging technology while portable rail measurement systems are handheld and are used to monitor the cross-sectional profiles of rail from the base. Portable rail profile management systems are magnetically attached to the rail and are used with laptops or computers for data collection.

Rail Profile Measurement System Market: Dynamics

Growth in adoption of laser and imaging technology and automatic detection of rail wear conditions are the key factors driving the adoption of rail profile measurement systems across the globe. Also, rail profile measurement systems use non-contact measurement technology to assess the current rail condition. This factor is contributing to the growth of the rail profile measurement system market.

High maintenance cost and repeatable rail profile measurement are the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of the Rail Profile Measurement System market.

Adoption of rail profile measurement systems that use video camera technology and provide immediate reporting on the profile and wear condition of rails while traveling at tracks is one of the latest trends being witnessed in the rail profile measurement system market.

Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The rail profile measurement system market can be segmented on the basis of type, railway type, platform and region. On the basis of type, the rail profile measurement system market can be segmented into automated rail profile measurement system and portable rail profile measurement system. On the basis of railway type, the rail profile measurement system market can be segmented into high-speed railways, mass transit railways, heavy haul railways and light railways. On the basis of platform, the rail profile measurement system market can be segmented into PC and smartphone/PDA.

Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global Rail Profile Measurement System market are DMA Torino, Campbell Scientific, MERMEC Inc., Track IQ, MRX Technologies, Ensco, Inc., Strukton Rail, E.S.I.M. Group, Plasser & Theurer, Geismar, KLD Labs, Inc., KEYENCE Corporation, Harsco Corporation, NEM Solutions, Omnicom Balfour Beatty, GRAW Sp. z o.o, R.Bance & Co Ltd., Amberg Technologies, etc.

Rail Profile Measurement System Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to dominate the rail profile measurement system market and will be followed by North America due to the presence of prominent players in the region. The rail profile measurement system market in North America is also growing rapidly due to the availability of advanced rail technologies. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the rail profile measurement system market due to increasing government initiatives in developing nations, such as China and India, in this region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see significant growth in the rail profile measurement system market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market Segments Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017 Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028 Supply & Demand Value Chain for Rail Profile Measurement System Market

Regional analysis of Global Rail Profile Measurement System Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

