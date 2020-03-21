Global Automotive Fuel Cells Market : Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth To 2025

This industry study presents the global Automotive Fuel Cells market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Fuel Cells production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Fuel Cells in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Toyota, Honda, etc.

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Automotive fuel cells create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaustthey emit water vapor and warm air.

With increasing emission levels, the governments across the globe are focusing on promoting the adoption emission-free vehicles. Several countries around the world including the US and Germany are providing various incentives for fuel cell vehicle buyers. For instance, fuel cell vehicle buyers in Germany receive an incentive of about USD 4,450. Similarly, Japan also provides a purchase subsidy of about USD 19,740 for fuel cell vehicles. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US are also focusing on developing hydrogen infrastructure. Such initiatives will increase the popularity and adoption of fuel cell vehicles, which will subsequently drive the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry.

The leading manufactures mainly are Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Ballard and Nedstack. Toyota is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 78% in 2016, which main due to large sales of its fuel cell vehicle.

Global Automotive Fuel Cells market size will reach 1020 million US$ by 2025, from 310 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Fuel Cells.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Fuel Cells status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Fuel Cells manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Fuel Cells market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

