Global Baby Bottles Market : A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis To 2022
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Baby Bottles industry.
This report splits Baby Bottles market by Baby Bottle Material, by Capacity, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Phillips AVENT (UK)
Dr. Brown’s (USA)
Munchkin (USA)
Kiinde LLC (India)
Tommee Tippee (Australia)
Baby Brezza (USA)
Babies R Us (South Africa)
Wabi Baby (USA)
The First Years (USA)
Chicco (Italy)
Born Free (UK)
Beurer (Germany)
Bremed (China Hongkong)
Medela (Switzerland)
Barkey (Germany)
B.Well Swiss AG (Switzerland)
Babybelle Asia (China Hongkong)
Beaba (USA)
Beldico (France)
Ardo (Switzerland)
Lansinoh (USA)
Medicare Colgate (UK)
Novatex GmbH (Germany)
Nuby (UK)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Baby Bottles Market, by Baby Bottle Material
Polypropylene Baby Bottle
Silicone Baby Bottle
Glass Baby Bottle
Others
Baby Bottles Market, by Capacity
120ml
150ml
220ml
240ml
Others
Main Applications
Hospital
Household
Commercial
Others
