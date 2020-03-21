Global Business Productivity Software Market 2019 – Recent Trends, Robust Growth, Product Development and Forecast 2028

Key features of the business productivity software include connecting teams, monitor business, communicative environment, analyze performance, process excellence, workforce optimization, customer experience analytics, enables to make strategic and operational decisions, advanced quality analysis and collaboration with multiple applications. Business productivity software optimizes the workforce and by workforce planning and forecasting. Workforce optimization minimizes operational cost, identifies revenue opportunities for businesses and helps in improving performance and transforming customer experience. Business productivity software capture the detailed view of customer expectations and help businesses make smart strategic decisions. Business productivity software continuously improve the business performance by tracking employee performance, quality management, workforce management and others on real time basis.

Business productivity software effectively collaborate with other devices and applications, such as Office 365, Skype for business, Gmail and others. Several developments in business productivity software, with reference to technology, are proliferating the growth rate of the market. That apart, recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global business productivity software market during the forecast period.

Business Productivity Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Continuous improvements in cloud technology and growing need from the business sector for efficient productivity is creating a huge demand for global business productivity software market. Consumerization and diversification of IT is another potential parameter contributing to the growth of global business productivity software market. Increasing demand for efficient business operations with maximum profit and trend of BYOD will have a positive impact on the growth of global business productivity software market during the forecast period.

Factors, such as data security and poor compatibility with multiple devices, are the major factors restraining the growth of global business productivity software market during the forecast period. However, vendors are continuously focused on bringing improvements in security and compatibility, which will give a boost to the business productivity software market.

Business Productivity Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of deployment:

The business productivity software market is segmented based on the type of deployment i.e. on-premise and SaaS.

Segmentation based on the size of enterprises:

The business productivity software market is segmented based on the size of enterprise i.e. small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The business productivity software market is segmented based on the industry i.e. IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and others.

Business Productivity Software Market: Key Developments

In May 2018, SHEA Business Solutions, a leading provider of business planning and business intelligence solutions acquired TGO Consulting, a provider of financial systems. With this acquisition, SHEA Business Solutions enhanced its client offerings to solve business problems.

Business Productivity Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operatingin the business productivity software market are Techwise (group), Outcess, ROEING CORPORATION, OfficeTimer, Datafortune, e-Zest Solutions, Magnitude Software, Inc., Avtex, ActionPoint Limited, SWC and others.

Business Productivity Software Market: Regional Overview

The business productivity software market is segmented into North America business productivity software market, Latin America business productivity software market, Western Europe business productivity software market, Eastern Europe business productivity software market, SEA and other APAC business productivity software market, China business productivity software market, Japan business productivity software market and Middle East & Africa business productivity software market. Presently, North America and Western Europe hold the largest market share in the business productivity software market. Due to the high adoption of advanced technology and high end IT infrastructure in the U.S., demand for business productivity software is high.

