Global CBD Oil Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2025

The CBD Oil Market offers an 8-year forecast for the global CBD Oil market between 2019 and 2025. CBD Oil market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the CBD Oil market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

This report researches the worldwide CBD Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global CBD Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC. Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Health benefits of CBD oil. CBD is one of the numerous compounds found in the cannabis plant. CBD is mostly derived from marijuana and hemp, which come from the same plant species called Cannabis sativa. Marijuana-based CBD products have a relatively high content of THC compared with hemp-derived CBD products.

Global CBD Oil market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD Oil.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ CBD Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of CBD Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

CBD American Shaman

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

CBD Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

CBD Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Other

CBD Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global CBD Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key CBD Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

