Global Data Integration Software/Tool Market 2019 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators And Forecast To 2027

Data integration is the process of combining data from various sources into an application to provide unified and organized view of the data to the users. Today in business enterprises there is a constant necessity for data storage and processing, fueled by continuous increase in the use of computers and smartphones. This data can arise from enterprise’s operations, people, technology, and procedures. Data Integration Tool/Software is all about providing an automated, acrobatic and proven solution that lets an enterprise combine and transfer data swiftly. Usually Data integration involves accessing data from all sources, whether those are on premises or in the cloud or both. Further it involves merging the data from two different data sources and lastly delivering the data to the enterprise when business demands. This data could be structured, semi-structured or unstructured.

Data integration software/tool primarily operates by the establishing an interconnectivity between data sources, ETL (extract, transform, and load) and data warehouses.

Key features of data integration include:

Data procurement from operational systems, merging that data, and delivering it to the integrated data structures for analysis.

Data consistency to ensure database-level consistency across applications and processes.

Governance and management of data assets for audit purpose and monitoring information regarding data integration services and processes in the enterprise.

Data Integration Software/Tool Market: Drivers and Restraints

The main driver of data integration software/tool market is universal access to the data of the enterprise, which is simply keeping up with everything, at every instant, may it be legal, cloud, or a hybrid workflow process. Another driving force for this market is need for data management solutions for business persistence and surge by combining and analyzing the data from various departments of the organization into one application. Business enterprises that identify and act on the strategic insights of the data, also embrace technologies like IoT that give most out of the information for continuous evolvement and change, are also driving the growth of this market.

Currently quite a few database integration systems are used in market. The biggest challenge is to identify the most suitable system as enterprise consists of multiple data types employed by marketing, product related, finance and support systems. In many organizations data integration brings data problems in picture even before analyzing it. It could be missing values, wrong data formats and so on leading to different business insights which could be incorrect is another challenge this market is facing on implementing data integration software. Lastly, as the technology advances enterprises introduce new business systems and so challenges arise while embracing these advancements on data integration platform to seamlessly integrate new data provisions.

Data Integration Software/Tool Market: Segmentation

The data integration software can be segmented on the basis of services, end-user, deployment, solution and region wise. On the basis of services offered it is further segmented as consulting, operations and training.

End user category includes industry verticals such as BSFI, Government, E-commerce, Healthcare, Utilities and Retail. On the basis of deployment it is categorized as on-premise and hosted. Solution wise it is further segmented into product based and customer based. Data integration software market is sub-segmented key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Data Integration Software/Tool Market: Regional Overview

North America is the biggest market for Data Integration Software/Tool with countries such as USA and Canada to improve operational efficiency and also to accomplish best data governance practices to comply with government regulations. In Europe data integration market grew by 10-12% in 2015, due to increase in demand for data integration tools to help businesses strive and improve through insights from data. Asia- Pacific region is expected to increase its market share in Data integration Software/Tool due to presence of service based enterprises in countries such as China and India followed by APAC region for business advancements by getting customer related data driven insights.

Data Integration Software/Tool Market: Key Players

Informatica, IBM Corp, SAP SE, Oracle, Talend, Microsoft, Cisco Systems,Inc., Denodo Technologies, Attunity, Adeptia, Inc., Actian Corporation, Syncsort, Symantec Corporation, Teradata, and Intel Corporation are some of the key players in Data Integration Software/Tool Market.

Other emerging players in this market include AtScale, Inc., Avi Networks, Cask Data, Inc., Cloudberry Lab, Glassbeam, Graylog, Inc., Greenwave Systems, Snappydata, Kvyos Insights, and JFrog Ltd.

