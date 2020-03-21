Global Enterprise Social Media Security Industry: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2028

Booming growth in social media activity is being witnessed across the globe due to increasing penetration of internet everywhere. Owing to this social media expansion, the probability of social media threats is also correspondingly increasing. These days, social media is also being used by various enterprises to their advantage. Thus, with the progression of these threats, a demand for enterprise social media security platforms is being witnessed.

Enterprise social media security platforms enable users to analyze dynamic social media data to provide protection against security and business threats. Enterprise social media security platforms offer security against most unstructured and unregulated datasets across the globe. With an intention of securing data and information, various enterprises, be it large or SMBs, have adopted enterprise social media security platforms.

A considerable traction of enterprise social media security solutions has been witnessed in the past four years. However, a significantly high growth rate is expected during the forecast period in the global enterprise social media security market.

Enterprise Social Media Security Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of internet and adoption of social media platforms by various enterprises across all major industry verticals are expected to the primary drivers for the global enterprise social media security market. In addition to this, high demand for the adoption of enterprise social media security solutions is expected due to increasing cyber-crimes/attacks/threats across the globe. Ease of data attacks on SMBs will create high demand for enterprise social media security platforms. This, as a result, is expected to assist the growth of the global enterprise social media security market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness in various developing and under-developed countries about the implementation and advantages associated with enterprise social media security solutions is expected to be one of the major factors restraining the growth of the global enterprise social media security market, in terms of revenue.

Enterprise Social Media Security Market: Segmentation

The global enterprise social media security market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise type, vertical and region.

Segmentation for Enterprise Social Media Security market by component:

On the basis of component, the enterprise social media security market can be segmented as:

Solution Services Professional Services Managed Services

Solution segment is expected to hold higher market share in the global enterprise social media security market.

Segmentation for Enterprise Social Media Security market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the enterprise social media security market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Owing to increasing establishments of SMBs, especially across developing countries, such as India, China, etc., and increasing adoption of social media by these enterprises, high growth rate for the same segment is expected during the forecast period in the global enterprise social media security market.

Segmentation for Enterprise Social Media Security market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the enterprise social media security market can be segmented as:

BFSI IT & Telecommunication Government Retail Healthcare Travel and Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others

Enterprise Social Media Security Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the enterprise social media security market are Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, ZeroFOX, Brandle, Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Proofpoint, Centrify Corporation, Hueya, Inc., and various others.

The Enterprise social media security market is still in its nascent stage and is witnessing emergence and establishment of various new entrants in the market. Thus, the enterprise social media security market is highly competitive and will witness high growth opportunities, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Enterprise Social Media Security Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Enterprise Social Media Security market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America enterprise social media security market is expected to dominate the global enterprise social media security market during the forecast period owing to high adoption of enterprise social media security platforms, increasing cyber-attacks and high presence of enterprises in the region. The Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) enterprise social media security market and Europe enterprise social media security market are expected to follow the North America enterprise social media security market in the global enterprise social media security market. The China enterprise social media enterprise market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global enterprise social media security market. Besides this, the Latin America enterprise social media security market and MEA enterprise social media security market are also expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

