Global Health Supplement Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2025

The Health Supplement Market offers an 8-year forecast for the global Health Supplement market between 2018 and 2026. Health Supplement market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the Health Supplement market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, individually or in combination, in order to increase the quantity of their consumption. The class of nutrient compounds includes vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids and amino acids. Dietary supplements can also contain substances that have not been confirmed as being essential to life, but are marketed as having a beneficial biological effect, such as plant pigments or polyphenols. Animals can also be a source of supplement ingredients, as for example collagen from chickens or fish. These are also sold individually and in combination, and may be combined with nutrient ingredients. In the United States and Canada, dietary supplements are considered a subset of foods, and are regulated accordingly. The European Commission has also established harmonized rules to help insure that food supplements are safe and properly labeled. Among other countries, the definition of dietary supplements may vary as drugs or other classes of ingredients used in supplement products.

The rise in the aging population is the key driver for the market growth. Products that prevent age-related disorders, such as those linked to the digestive system, and ones that help maintain blood sugar levels, are in high demand among this age group, leading to the overall growth of the health supplement market.

The growing demand for probiotic products is also expected to contribute to the market growth. These products are primarily used as a substitute for growth promoters and antibiotics across the globe leading to the growing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements. For instance, companies such as Yakult Honsha and Chr. Hansen, have developed patented strains of microorganisms (probiotics) claiming to have particular health advantages.

The global Health Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Health Supplement market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Health Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Health Supplement in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Health Supplement market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Health Supplement market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amway

Cosway

Herbalceutical

Herbalife

Astana Biocare

Bioalpha

Dynapham Herbal

Era Herbal

QD Herbs

White Heron Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Weight Management Products

Herbal and Traditional Products

Market size by End User

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Old-Aged

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Health Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Health Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Health Supplement companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Health Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Health Supplement market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

