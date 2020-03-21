Global Horticulture Lighting Market – Segmented By Company, Type, Application, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018–2028

An increasing awareness about the concept of sustainability is witnessed across the globe. Owing to this awareness, increasing initiatives are correspondingly being taken by various organizations, researchers, government etc. globally. One such sustainable technological advancement witnessed in the agriculture industry is the introduction of horticulture lighting market.

Horticulture lighting, by tuning the light according to the required need and by utilizing the unique properties of LED lighting, assists in boosting yields and maintaining plant health, throughout the year. By offering a varied ratio between deep blue, hyper red and far red of LED lighting, a horticulture lighting arrangement is established. Some of the key applications of horticulture lighting include controlled urban farming, Supplemental lighting and cultivation without natural daylight, multilayer cultivation, etc.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12638

Horticulture lighting market is a comparatively new concept, and thus, has witnessed a limited traction since the past four years, in terms of value. However, owing to the advantages associated with horticulture lighting system, a continuous demand for the same has been witnessed since its inception. The market for horticulture lighting is further expected to witness a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period as well.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to the increasing initiatives taken by the government, across various developed and developing countries such as the U.S., the U.K., India, China etc. to support sustainability, complimented by the increasing awareness about the same, an increasing adoption of horticulture lighting system is expected during the forecast period. This, as a result, is expected to be the primary driving factor for the global horticulture lighting market. In addition to this, the advanced features and advantages associated with the implementation of horticulture lighting market is also expected to be a factor impelling the demand of horticulture lighting system.

However, due to lack of awareness about the concept of horticulture lighting market amongst various developing and under developed countries acts as a restraining factor for the global horticulture lighting market.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Segmentation

Global Horticulture Lighting market can be segmented on the basis of component, application area, environment and region.

Segmentation for Horticulture Lighting market by application area:

On the basis of application area or rather crop type, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented as:

Greenhouses Vertical Farming Intra-canopy Others

Segmentation for Horticulture Lighting market by environment:

On the basis of environment or rather crop type, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented as:

Vegetables and Fruits Floriculture City Farming Others

Segmentation for Horticulture Lighting market by component:

On the basis of component, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented as:

Hardware Software Services

Horticulture Lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12638

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.