Global Intelligent Gas Meter Market : Understanding The Key Product Segments And Their Future 2025

This report presents the worldwide Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart Gas Meter is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.

AMR is the most common type with more than 80% market share in 2016. It was developed initially and is less expensive than AMI, and hence, has the larger market size. The AMI market grew at the highest rate because of its advanced technology.

Europe occupied 29.31% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 25.57% and 23.85% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.46% of the global consumption volume in 2016, but Europe would account for the largest market in 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Smart Gas Meter producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Smart Gas Meter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Smart Gas Meter.

The Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market was valued at 2370 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3520 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Flonidan

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Apator Group

ZENNER

Diehl Metering

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

EDMI

MeterSit

China-goldcard

Innover

Viewshine

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

Suntront Tech

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Breakdown Data by Type

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

