Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market : Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast Upto 2025
This report studies the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1847027
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, known also in various countries as PSA tape, adhesive tape, self-stick tape, sticky tape, or just tape, is an adhesive tape that will stick with application pressure, without the need for a solvent (such as water) or heat for activation. It can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.
The tape consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material such as paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil. Some have a removable release liner which protects the adhesive until the liner is removed. Some have layers of adhesives, primers, easy release materials, filaments, printing, etc. made for specific functions.
Globally, the production value share of each type of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is 45.08%, 5.68%, 1.95%, 17.74%, 9.87% and 2.02% in 2016.Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are used for Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 52.37% in 2016.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
China is projected to grow the fastest from 2016 to 2023, because of the increasing manufacturing facilities and businesses in the region, due to which the demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is increasing. Due to the government positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Electrical Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Scapa
Shurtape Technologies
Lohmann
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
BOPP Tapes
PVC Insulation Tapes
PET Tapes
Labels
Double Sided Tapes
Aluminum Foil Tape
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1847027
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Stakeholders
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/