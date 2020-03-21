Global RF Diplexer Market Shows Expected Growth from 2018-2028 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

A radio frequency diplexer separates two divergent frequency bands in the receive path and converges them in the transmit path. In order to make the RF Diplexer work satisfactorily, the bands are generally, wide apart in the frequency domain. Hence, RF Diplexer is essentially a radio frequency power combiner or divider having the added quality of filtering that can be utilized to enable multiple transmitters to function on a solo RF antenna.

Currently, RF Diplexers are being integrated in 5G technology antenna, in order to accommodate the global deployment of 5G New Radio. The RF Diplexer for 5G bands is being referred to as 5G Diplexer.

RF Diplexer Market: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing deployment of Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks and the emerging 5G technology are major factors driving the global RF Diplexer market. Also, advancements in automation technologies is expected to help the global RF Diplexer market grow. With increase in demand for wireless communication devices, such as smart phones and tablets, RF diplexer requirements for antennas also rise, thus propelling the global RF Diplexer market to greater heights.

However, complicated radio frequency technology based devices might challenge the growth of the global RF Diplexer market. Though, limited RF Diplexer manufacturers decreases the competition, it also limits the growth of the global RF Diplexer market.

RF Diplexer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global RF Diplexer market can be segmented into the following,

Wireless Communication Fiber Optic Communication Cellular Military Consumer Automation and Miscellaneous

RF Diplexer Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global RF Diplexer market and is anticipated to maintain a balanced growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the RF Diplexer market in North America is attributed to the increasing demand for wireless communication solutions and services, paired with the technologically changing broadcast industry.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest as compared to other regions in the RF Diplexer market. Increasing opportunities in cellular networks in countries, such as India and China, will enable the region to achieve the growth rate. Demand for Fiber Optic (FO) Communication in Europe, is also expected to drive the RF Diplexer market in the region.

RF Diplexer Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global RF Diplexer Market include, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Arrow Electronics, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Renesas; TDK Corporation; Qorvo Inc.; Anadigicis; M/A-Com Technology Solutions; Taiyo Yuden, and STMicroelectronics, among others.

