Global Spine Devices Market : Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow 2025
Spine devices are being used to decompress, stabilize the spine and treat various spine disorders. Key market players are focusing on producing innovative devices geared towards minimally invasive approach resulting in quick recovery and low pain.
Spinal plates are being used on a large scale by surgeons to ensure fixation of the spine. Spine plates are anticipated to remain the top-selling product in global spine devices market during 2018-2025.
Hospitals are expected to form as strong customer base in the global spine devices market as compared to orthopedic clinics.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spine Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Spine Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spine Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Spine Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spine Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)
NuVasive
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
B. Braun Melsungen
Orthofix Medical
Globus Medical
Alphatec Holdings
K2M Group
RTI Surgical
Xtant Medical
Wright Medical Group
Exactech
Market size by Product
Spinal Fusion Products
Non-fusion Products
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Spine Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Spine Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Spine Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Spine Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Spine Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
