GMO Crops and Seeds Market Size Overview Along with Insights, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecasts to 2022 ll Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Monsanto Co., KWS SAAT SE

The global GMO crops and seeds market is treading a growth path for the dire need to expand crop production globally. Due to the exploding global population, crop production via conventional agriculture is insufficient to fulfill the food needs. This has necessitated alternate means of crop production that are viable and sustainable. To that end, GMO seeds have served to not only magnify crop yield, but develop robust crop varieties.

In recent years, breakthrough developments in biotechnology has aided the growth of the agricultural sector. With extensive R&D, researchers have been successful to modify genes in laboratory environments. Unlike traditional method of natural process of modifying gene over generations of cross-fertilization, GMO crops and seeds are developed by modifying genes by directly inserting them into the DNA of the seed. These genetically modified seeds when used in commercial agriculture produces much higher crop yield. Such successful outcomes are boosting the demand for GMO crops and seeds.

GMO seeds offer premium characteristics to increase agricultural output, enable longer shelf life, and offer greater resistance to insects. Manufacturers of GMO crops and seeds are developing new GM crops that not only offer resistance to pests and diseases, but also offer increased tolerance to herbicides such as vitamin A-fortified rice and wheat, pesticides such as cowpea and beans, and drought tolerant biofortified bananas and maize.

GMO crops and seeds are not proven to be harmful to humans, but research suggests that modified crops may negatively impact food chains and the environment. These factors have led to a mixed response among farmers about the adoption of GMO crops and seeds.

GMO crops may pose health hazards that range from toxicity to increased risk of allergies, however, regulations in place to ensure adequate safety of GM technologies go too far.

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Market Segmentation

In this report, the global GMO crops and seeds market is studied on the basis of crop type, trait, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of crop type, the global GMO crops and seeds market is classified into corn, soyabean, cotton, alfalfa, sugar beets, zucchini, papaya, potato, apple and others. Corn represents the leading crop type segment in the global GMO crops and seeds market. This is because large volume of corn produced in developed countries is genetically modified, which is further engineered to produce a soil bacterium which is an effective insecticide.

In terms of trait, the segments of the global GMO crops and seeds market are herbicide tolerance, insect tolerance, and other traits. On the basis of sales channel, direct sales, modern trade, e-retailers, and other retail outlets are the segments that divide the global GMO crops and seeds market in this report.

The report divides the global GMO crops and seeds market into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of geography, North America tops among other regional markets for GMO crops and seeds vis-à-vis revenue. The regional market of North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the 2017- 2022 forecast period and continue to remain the most attractive regional market.

However, Europe is expected to surpass in terms of growth rate for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitive Analysis

The report profiles leading players for GMO crops and seeds for their distinguishing business attributes and provides market share analysis of key players partaking in the global GMO crops and seeds market. Some of the leading players in the global GMO crops and seeds market are BASF SE, DOW Agrosciences LLC, KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Co., Syngenta AG, E.l. du Poant de Nemours & Co, Bejo Zaden BV, DLF Seeds and Science, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp, Takii Sedds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, and Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

