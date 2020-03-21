Growth Opportunities in the Food Safety Testing Market: Business Strategies Accepted By Leading Players Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA

The global food safety testing market has witnessed impressive growth over the last few years due to rising incidence of food contamination there is a growing demand for food safety testing by food manufacturers. Owing to increasing awareness about foodborne diseases and various technologically advanced techniques and equipment deployed for food safety testing, the market for food safety testing has been treading along a healthy growth path over the past few years and the market is expected to continue to exhibit strong growth over the next few years as well.

The vast expansion of the global food and beverages industry, coupled with the growth of the food service industry, has also been a key factor driving the growth of the global food safety testing market. Transparency Market Research estimates that the revenue generated from food safety testing will value at US$658.5 mn by the end of 2017. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025, rising to a valuation of US$1304.5 mn by the end of 2025.

Food safety is a highly documented effort conducted across the world in many ways. Players in the global food safety products and food safety testing market are constantly required to be on their toes regarding policy changes and implementations, strictly adhering to the regulatory framework set up by known organizations such as the Food and Drug Association.

Global Food Safety Products and Food Safety Testing Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The growing cases of foodborne diseases across the world is currently the leading factor pushing for the growth and development of the global food safety products and food safety testing market. The market also benefits massively from the growing rate of awareness among consumers regarding better hygiene standards for food purchase, storage, consumption. The developed of technologies further facilitates for a solid growth rate in the global food safety products and food safety testing market, in terms of creating tests that are easy to conduct and provide a high level of accuracy.

The overall growth of the food industry and the food processing industry, attributed to the globally increasing population and the growing demand for foods, especially convenience foods. The current rate of increase in the global demand for food and beverage diagnostics suggest a consistently high rate of growth for the market segment, owing to a steady incline in global convenience and packaged food demands. However, the global food safety products and food safety testing market is currently being stifled by the greater lack of awareness of consumers and industry counterparts regarding the newer technologies diagnostics available in emerging economies, as well as their relatively disorganized regulatory frameworks regarding food safety.

Global Food Safety Products and Food Safety Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Emerging markets are highly likely to become the key lookouts for players from the global food safety products and food safety testing market over the coming years. Nations such as such as India and China are expected to provide players, both regional as well as the globally prominent, noteworthy opportunities, supplemented by increasing government support. The food processing sectors in these regions are also being imposed with stricter hygiene standards, which when combined with the healthy growth of food trade, and the rising preference for convenience foods, has created a massive range of opportunities in the global food safety products and food safety testing market.

Meanwhile, Europe has been leading the global food safety products and food safety testing market in the recent past, thanks to highly stringent regulatory policies implemented by national governments when it comes to food safety. The region is also the hub for several of the leading players in the market and their development centers, thereby allowing Europe to avail advanced technologies in the market at a faster rate. Driven by rising emphasis on the food quality, the food safety products and food safety testing market in North America has also been expanding to a great extent.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The leading players in the global food safety products and food safety testing market over recent times, include Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA, Roka Bioscience, 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, EL DU Pont De Nemours & Co. and Ecolab Incorporated.

