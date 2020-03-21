High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Synopsis

The global high-performance computing as a service market was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.50 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.8%.

The rising amount of data collected from different end-users increases, the need for complex computational power. Big data, cloud computing, and blockchain technologies require a highly complex computational processor, better RAM management, and efficient cooling systems. High performance computing is a prime solution for efficient computing. This is also termed as a combination of various computer programs, computer archuitecture, algorithms, and application software. However, integrating high performance computing tends to be costlier for small and medium enterprises, and it sometimes turn out to incur high switching cost for large enterprises. Although, high performance computing operates on series or a network of several central processing units, high performance comuting as a service eliminates the need of deploying any network or physical hardware in the enterprise premise. It is usually depluyed on a public or a private cloud, and are capable of executing a high number of high-performance sofgtware and programs.

In recent years, its has been witnessed that the companies providfing high performance computing services have seen a tremendous growth in adoption of cloud for high-performance computing. Cloud deployment offers various benfits to the enterprises by providing a flexible pricing. One of the widely used pricing model of high-performance computing as a service enables payment on usage model. This is one of the factors helping drive the high performance computing as a service market.

Segmentation

The global high-performance computing as a service market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment, verticals, and region.

By component, the market is segmented into platform, and services. services are further segmented into consulting service, integration service, and maintenance and support services.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises.

By deployment, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

By vertical, the market is segmented into retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and BFSI.

By region, the high-performance computing as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global High-Performance Computing as a Service Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of high-performance computing as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is the leader in adoption and utilization of high-performance computing as a service. One of the major factors behind this growth is the rich concentration of high-performance computing vendors providing cloud services. companies like IBM, HPE, Dell, and Oracle are among the leading and preferred vendors of high-performance computing as a service. Moreover, the advancement in development of supercomputing facilities drive the market growth in North America, US being a leading country, whereas Canada is estimated to witness a higher growth rate.

Key Players

The key players in the high-performance computing as a service market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Web Services (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Penguin Computing (US), Sabalcore Computing Inc (US), Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc (US), Nimbix Inc (US), Google LLC (US), Dell Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the high-performance computing as a service market. These include Silicon Mechanics Inc (US), Atos SE (France), Nvidia Corporation (US), R Systems NA Inc (US), The MathWorks Inc (US), ToutVirtual Inc (US), T-Services (Russia), Wolfram Alpha LLC (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Rescale Inc (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and others.

Intended Audience

HPC vendors

System integrators

Consultancy and advisory firms

Data integration service providers

Managed service providers

Government Agencies

Network Solution Providers

Independent Software Vendors

Consulting Firms

System Integrators

Research Institutes and Organizations

Technology Standards Organizations

Application Developers

