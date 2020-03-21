The report analyzes and presents an overview of “High Performance Data Analytics Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2024” worldwide.

Global High Performance Data Analytics Market: Overview

The burgeoning demand for data-intensive high-performance computing (HPC) and the vastly rising demand for advanced commercial data analytics emanating from big data are key determinants to the need for high performance data analytics (HPDA) solutions in various regions. High-performance computing technologies are programmed to meet the emerging challenges of big data analytics systems. In various developing and developed economies, HPC technologies prove beneficial to furthering scientific innovation, bolstering economic competitiveness, boosting national security world over. In addition, the growing prominence of open source frameworks has increasingly intensified the need for HPC systems capable of processing large amounts of data from all quarters. The merging of HPC with enterprise computing in various parts of the world bodes well for the market.

The report provides an elaborate assessment of factors and trends influencing the growth of the market over the assessment period of 2016 – 2024. The study zeroes in on recent research and development activities and investment profile of prominent players to anticipate imminent investment pockets. The evidence-based insights offered in the research help in impactful strategy formulations.

Global High Performance Data Analytics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The vast proliferation of big data is providing a robust boost to the demand for HDPA. The rising popularity of Hadoop in various industry verticals, notably in online retailing, financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare is a crucial factor stoking the demand for HPC solutions. This in turn fueling the demand for HDPA. The growing demand for high performance analytics in enterprises is a key factor driving the market. The growing demand for real-time streaming data is catalyzing the growth of the HDPA market. The emerging significance of activity based intelligence (ABI) for near-real time computations fortifying the demand for HDPA. In addition, the rising use cases of high performance data analytics in various end-use industries and the versatile adaptability across myriad data are notable trends accentuating the growth of the HDPA market. Furthermore, the ease of use of HDPA for new applications is also boosting the market.

The high investment required for developing HDPA solutions, coupled with lack of sponsorship for research and development activities, and the marked complexity of programming HDPA are key challenges faced by market players. Furthermore, strict governmental regulations about data management in some economies is a key factor likely to impede the growth of the market.

Global High Performance Data Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the regional markets for high performance data analytics are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all the regions, North America is an attractive market for high performance analytics technologies. Substantial R&D activities in the area of HPC is accentuating this regional market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is predicted to rise at a dominance pace in the years and is expected to provide vast lucrative prospects for market players. A burgeoning manufacturing industries in key economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India is contributing to the growth of the market.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the key players operating in the HDPA market are ATOS SE, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Teradata and SAS Institute, Dell, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and Cisco Systems and SAP SE. Several of these players are investing substantial amounts in R&D for developing better products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

