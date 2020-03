Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

The global home beer brewing machine market is segmented into two product sizes, which are mini brewers and full-size brewers. Mini brewers are brewers that have a brewing capacity of less than 5 gallons and full-size brewers have a brewing capacity of more than 5 gallons.

One major trend in the market is growing demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances. States all over the world are taking significant steps to cut down pollution by setting guidelines for the manufacturers. They are also educating and spreading awareness among consumers on the proper and full utilization of natural resources.Improvement of living standard and people preference toward beer are also main factors contributing to the growth of market.However, one challenge in the market is high maintenance of equipment and risk of beer contamination.

The global Home Beer Brewing Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Beer Brewing Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Home Beer Brewing Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Beer Brewing Machine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Beer Brewing Machine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home Beer Brewing Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AlBrew

Brewie

PicoBrew

Speidel Tank-UndBehälterbau

The Grainfather

Market size by Product

Mini Brewer

Full-Size Brewer

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Beer Brewing Machine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Mini Brewer

1.4.3 Full-Size Brewer

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Online Retail

1.5.3 Offline Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size

2.1.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Home Beer Brewing Machine Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Home Beer Brewing Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Home Beer Brewing Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Beer Brewing Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Beer Brewing Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue by Product

4.3 Home Beer Brewing Machine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine by Countries

6.1.1 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine by Product

6.3 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine by End User

……Continued

