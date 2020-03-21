Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems Market – Latest Innovations, Segmented By Company, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018–2028

The introduction of distributed antenna systems was witnessed due to the demand witnessed for enhanced and improved voice and data connectivity from end users, especially for improving cellular networks and enterprise infrastructure. Since their inception, continuous technological advancements and implementations have been witnessed in the same. Owing to this, various types of distributed antenna systems are now available in the market, such as indoor distributed antenna systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems, etc.

Indoor distributed antenna systems are distributed antenna systems which are installed/adopted inside an infrastructure for eliminating the poor coverage and network issues witnessed inside a building/infrastructure by installing and arranging a network of antennas. Indoor distributed antenna systems are primarily installed at infrastructures where high cellular data usage is witnessed, as these indoor distributed antenna systems assist in stabilizing the tower and the local network.

Owing to the advantages associated with indoor distributed antenna systems, there is a higher preference for the adoption of indoor distributed antenna systems in comparison with cellular repeaters. The indoor distributed antenna systems market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, and with the increasing establishment of small- and medium-sized enterprises, the indoor distributed antenna systems market is expected to boom during the forecast period.

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Market Dynamics

The primary application of an indoor distributed antenna system is to assist a local network system in offering continuous data supply to an infrastructure/building. Thus, the increasing demand, adoption, and penetration of data usage across the globe, in various enterprises, poses a high demand for the adoption of indoor distributed antenna systems as well. This factor is expected to be a key driver for the global indoor distributed antenna systems market. The increasing adoption of IoT, and connected and smart devices, is correspondingly increasing the demand for data usage and indoor distributed antenna systems. As a result, this is also expected to drive the growth of the global indoor distributed antenna systems market in terms of value. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of indoor distributed antenna systems across the healthcare and industrial verticals, besides enterprises, is also expected to impel the growth of the global indoor distributed antenna systems market in terms of value. Besides these, one of the crucial factors driving the demand for indoor distributed antenna systems is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, globally.

However, the complexities associated with the implementation of indoor distributed antenna systems is one of the factors challenging the adoption of the same. As a result, this acts as a major restraining factor for the global indoor distributed antenna systems market.

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Segmentation

The global indoor distributed antenna systems market can be segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical.

Segmentation for the indoor distributed antenna systems market by component:

On the basis of component, the indoor distributed antenna systems market can be segmented as:

Hardware Antennas Amplifiers Nodes Others Services

Segmentation for the indoor distributed antenna systems market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the indoor distributed antenna systems market can be segmented as:

Government Enterprises Healthcare Aerospace and Aviation Hospitality Education

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the indoor distributed antenna systems market are COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated, Cobham plc, AT&T, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, Westell Technologies, Inc., Zinwave, Galtronics Corporation, JMA Wireless, and various others.

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the indoor distributed antenna systems market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global indoor distributed antenna systems market during the forecast period, owing to the high penetration of advanced technologies such as IoT, connected devices, and high infrastructural development for the implementation of indoor distributed antenna systems in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global indoor distributed antenna systems market. China is however expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global indoor distributed antenna systems market, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, increasing demand for uninterrupted connectivity, increasing demand for the adoption of smart cities, and increasing establishment of enterprises requiring a continuous connected environment. Besides this, owing to the increasing economic growth and infrastructural development, especially in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc., the Latin American indoor distributed antenna systems market is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regional analysis for the global indoor distributed antenna systems market includes:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

