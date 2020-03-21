Industrial Plant Management Software Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!

The growing trend of real-time data analysis and failure detection is fuelling the growth of the global industrial plant management software market. The industrial IoT and continuous improvement in cloud-based technology are benefiting the growth of the global industrial plant management software market. Industrial plant management software is used for managing the lifecycle of physical assets in the industry for maximizing their usability, along with management cost reductions, quality, and efficiency improvement. Industrial plant management software is used by various industry verticals, which are heavily dependent on complex and expensive physical assets, such as plants, heavy equipment, and vehicles. Industrial plant management software is expected to be adopted at a significant pace in the coming years, due to the growing adoption of IoT.

The major advantage of industrial plant management software is the high return on investment. Long-term benefits of implementing industrial plant management software can aid organizations in narrowing down the cost related to various business processes and operations in an organization, and enhance management and maintenance control of their assets. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial plant management software market. The companies in the market are gradually adopting cloud services, as they are able to utilize their IT human resources onto new initiatives, rather than limiting these resources to maintenance of IT infrastructure. This could lead to new business revenue generation and creation of new opportunities for IT vendors in the emerging markets. This in turn is expected to drive the demand for cloud-based industrial plant management software among various industries across the globe.

Several developments in industrial plant management software, with reference to technology, the proliferating growth rate of the market, along with the recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial plant management software market during the forecast period. Vendors are offering the industrial plant management software with various new technologies such as predictive maintenance. The industrial plant management software comes with various technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics, process modelling and others to maximize the performance of operation and maintenance of machines.

Industrial Plant Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

The growing trend of smart plants and connected machines is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the global industrial plant management software market. Moreover, increasing adoption of smartphones will also have a positive impact on the industrial plant management software market in the coming future. Factors such as increasing automated workflow, high concern for safety and security, predictive analytics and maintenance, government regulations, green factor and others are also the major drivers for the growth of the industrial plant management software market.

Factors hindering the growth of global industrial plant management software market are high cost associated with the installation of software, lack of skilled personnel to take preventive actions before machine failure or breakdown and lack of strategic planning post installation of industrial plant management software.

Industrial Plant Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on the Type of Deployment:

The industrial plant management software market is segmented based on the type of deployment into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to have a major share in the industrial plant management software market during the forecast period due to the growing trend of IoT.

Segmentation Based on the Type of Industry:

The industrial plant management software market is segmented based on the type of industry into oil & gas, power & energy, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, automotive and others.

Key Developments:

In January 2018, Pinpoint Infotainment Systems, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system has released a new software named V5 Andon and V5 MES. This software includes features such as website configurable paperless manufacturing and real-time overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) reporting.

Key Players:

Examples of some of the key players in the industrial plant management software market are Mapcon Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, MicroMain Corporation, Enaviya Information Technology Pvt. ltd., ServiceChannel, Fiix Inc., eMaint by Fluke Corporation, Hippo CMMS, MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, and TMA Systems, among others.

Regional Overview

The industrial plant management software market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America and Western Europe hold a large market share in the industrial plant management software market due to presence of large number of industries. In the U.S, the market for industrial plant management software is growing due to the fast development of industrial infrastructure.

