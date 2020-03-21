Insecticide Aerosol Market Emerging Trends and New Technologies Research by 2027
Insecticide Aerosol Market: Introduction
- Insecticide aerosols are sprays that contain active pesticides and other inert ingredients that kill insects
- Insecticide aerosols produce less waste than other insecticides, as they are metered and every spray is designed to deliver a specified amount of poison
- Insecticides in the form of aerosol are important for use in controlling of insects. Insecticide aerosol is a type of spray with very fine particles which remain suspended in the air for some time.
- Insecticide aerosol particles generally range from 0.5 to 40 microns in diameter
- Some insects, such as bedbugs, can become resistant to insecticide aerosols and a different treatment is required for such resistant insects.
Contact Sprays Segment to Dominate Global Insecticide Aerosol market
- Several types of insecticide aerosols are available in the market, which are contact, residual, and IGR (insect growth regulator) sprays
- Contact sprays is the dominant segment of the global insecticide aerosol market. These sprays are highly effective when sprayed directly onto the target insect. Several contact sprays contain pyrethoid or other active ingredients composed of synthetic toxins that target the central nervous system of the insect.
Agriculture Segment to Dominate Global Market
- Based on application, the insecticide aerosol market can be segmented into household, airlines, green houses, agriculture, and others
- Agriculture is the dominant segment of the global insecticide aerosol market. The most important use of insecticide aerosol lies in the agriculture industry. In the agricultural sector, insecticide aerosols are used to ward off unwanted insects and improve the quality and quantity of the crop produced.
- Insecticide aerosols can control a variety of household insects, such as mosquitoes, flies, sand flies, fleas, and adult moths. These aerosols are widely used by international airlines to destroy disease-carrying insects that have accidentally entered the plane cabins. Insecticide aerosols are used to control a large number of insects in greenhouses.
Key Drivers of Global Insecticide Aerosol Market
- One of the major drivers of the global insecticide aerosol market is high demand from the agriculture industry. Increased focus of governments on improvement of the agriculture sector is leading to more funds diverted toward R&D activities aimed at the development of more effective products and reforms to reach out to a larger population of farmers in developing economies.
- Furthermore, the demand for food is increasing day by day and also crop losses due to insects are rising. The global population is also on the rise, which requires higher agricultural output. Thus, usage of insecticide aerosols becomes important so as to save crops from insects and, in turn, increase the crop productivity.
- All the above-mentioned factors drive the market for insecticide aerosols