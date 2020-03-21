Know How Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market is Trending in Key Regions to Reach at Next Level in Coming Years?

Due to the increasing reliance of organizations on IT (Information Technology) to enable, change, and manage their business strategies, the need for robust, agile, and cost effective IT infrastructure is growing rapidly. The fabric-based infrastructure market is expanding rapidly, as the enterprises in this modern era require the continual system availability, demand ubiquitous access, and expect rapid and fluid responses to their ever-changing business needs. The increasing virtualization of data centre network infrastructure to enhance agility, improve efficiency, and to reduce cost is one of the major factors driving the growth of fabric-based infrastructure market. Moreover, the rising demand for cloud technologies are further fuelling the growth of the fabric-based infrastructure market. Also, the expansion of network infrastructure to support new applications and services are creating potential growth opportunities for fabric-based infrastructure market.

Fabric-based infrastructure is an approach that delivers an automated data centre solution by integration of hardware and software infrastructures. Fabric-based infrastructure helps in delivering a real-time data centre infrastructure that is dynamically provisioned, controlled and automated. The demand for fabric-based infrastructure is increasing, especially among large enterprise due to the ability of fabric-based infrastructure to scale robustly, provides parallel processing services and has dynamic and flexible reconfiguration capability. The digital transformation of businesses are further creating potential growth opportunities for fabric-based infrastructure market. Also, fabric-based infrastructure such as it simplifies network topology, optimizes bandwidth, and improves failover times, and due to these advantages the demand for fabric-based infrastructure is rising continuously.

Global Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing adoption of cloud based systems and increasing usage of big data analytics are the primary factors driving the growth of the Fabric-Based Infrastructure market. Also, continuous development in the next-generation enterprise IT (Information Technology) is enhancing the adoption and utilization of fabric-based infrastructure. Moreover, fabric-based infrastructure technology is gaining momentum as fabric-based infrastructure helps in enhancing the mobility and helps to easily move the workload across organizations. Furthermore, reduction in infrastructure cost and complexity are the factors fuelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, with the rising trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) in various enterprises, the demand for fabric-based infrastructure is growing rapidly. Also, the increase in number of smartphones & tablets and the high growth in the internet penetration rate of various countries such as India and China are creating a positive impact on the growth of the fabric-based infrastructure market. Moreover, with the growing demand for data storage, data centre owners are forced to enhance their data storage capacity, along with managing within the shrinking IT budgets. Thus, due to this factor, the demand for fabric-based infrastructure is increasing to help organizations in utilizing the advantages of new technologies such as virtual machines and cloud storage.

Challenges

One of the biggest challenge in the growth of fabric-based infrastructure market is the vendor lock-in. Furthermore, less adoption of fabric-based infrastructure in small and medium enterprises due to budget limitations and less growth in technology base in various countries in MEA and Latin America are also some of the challenges which hinders the growth of fabric-based infrastructure market.

Global Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market on the Basis of Component:

Storage

Server

Networking

DBMS

Middleware

Others

Segmentation of the Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market on the Basis of Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of the Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market on the Basis of Industry:

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Others

Global Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Fabric-Based Infrastructure market are IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Unisys, Avaya, Atos, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Dell.

Global Fabric-Based Infrastructure Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is expected to be a large market for Fabric-Based Infrastructure due to the early adoption of new technologies and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for Fabric-Based Infrastructure in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing demand for cloud based systems and big data analytics technologies in various countries of the regions such as China, Germany, India, Japan and U.K. The Fabric-Based Infrastructure markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets.

