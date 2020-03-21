Latest Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices Market Report To Talk About Historical Development And Estimated Forecast (2019 – 2027)

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices Market Introduction

Ophthalmic drug delivery devices refer to novel techniques introduced by key players in the market to deliver medications to the eye, especially to the posterior segment. These techniques aim to overcome the drawbacks of conventional drug delivery methods and delivery of drugs to the specific target site into the eye, surpassing the corneal epithelial barriers.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-drug-delivery-devices-market.html

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global ophthalmic drug delivery devices market include Alimera Sciences, Inc., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Bausch + Lomb, Inc. (a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Allergan plc (Actavis plc), EyeGate Pharma, Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., OASIS Medical, Inc., and Ophthalmic Therapeutix, Inc. Increase in mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product launches are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Additionally, strong product portfolio, high brand recognition, and strong geographic presence are likely to boost the global ophthalmic drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth, Request a brochure of this report here

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson engages in R&D, manufacture, and sale of broad range of health care products. It operates through three business segments: pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The pharmaceutical segment focuses on five therapeutic areas: cardiovascular & metabolic diseases, immunology, neurosciences, oncology, and infectious disease & vaccines. The medical devices segment offers a wide range of products utilized in surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, diabetes, and vision care field. The consumer segment offers baby care, oral care, women’s health, wound care, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a prominent biotechnology company that engages in the development and marketing of breakthrough medicines and diagnostic solutions across various medical specialties. The company operates through two major divisions: pharmaceutical and diagnostics. The company is a leader in in-vitro diagnostic business globally. The company offers diverse products and solutions in various fields including clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, point of care diagnostics, and hematology and hemostasis.

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices Market Dynamics

The global ophthalmic drug delivery devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of glaucoma & macular degeneration, low bioavailability of drugs in conventional ophthalmic therapies, and rise in patient preference for targeted ophthalmic drug delivery techniques. Moreover, surge in technological innovations and investment by public and private sectors for the advancement of health care are projected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, high patient discomfort in ocular device insertion and high cost of drug delivery devices are anticipated to restrain the global ophthalmic drug delivery devices market in the next few years.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68048

Rising Patient Preference for Targeted Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices is driving the Demand for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Devices

Owing to the unique anatomy and physiology of the eye, ophthalmic drug delivery devices with improved bioavailability is a major challenge for pharmacologists and scientists. Severe ophthalmic disorders such as AMD, DME, and retinopathy display low probability of getting cured by topical or other conventional form of drug therapy. Delivery of drugs into the eye using conventional needles could cause problems such as swelling, fatigue, or destruction of photo- ophthalmic cells, which generates the need for repetition of therapy. To avoid this, attempts are being made by researchers to develop drug delivery technologies for the eye to reduce the frequency of drug administration and patients’ discomfort. Targeted techniques such as colloidal systems (microemulsion, nanaosuspension, and niosomes), Microneedles, ultrasound, and iontophoresis-based ophthalmic drug delivery devices provide increased efficiency and are developed as promising systems. Due to these advantages, the patient’s as well as physician’s preference for them is rising.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Rising in Prevalence of Glaucoma & Macular Degeneration

Glaucoma and macular degeneration are a major cause of blindness all around the world. For instance, in November 2014, a study published in American Academy of Ophthalmology suggested that 64.3 Mn people were living with glaucoma in 2013. This number is projected to grow to 111.8 Mn in 2040. In June 2016, according to statistics published by World Glaucoma Association, along with World Health Organization, slightly more than 12% of all global blindness is caused by glaucoma. BioLight Life Sciences Ltd. estimated that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affected 30 Mn to 50 Mn people worldwide till 2014, of which 15 Mn are in the U.S., with 600,000 new cases diagnosed every year globally, of which over 200,000 are in the U.S. Thus the overall high incidence of ophthalmic diseases is resulting in the rise of the patient pool, driving the global ocular drug delivery technologies market

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=68048

High Patient Discomfort in Ocular Device Insertion is expected to Restraint the Market during Forecast Period

Ocular insertion devices provide advantages such as high corneal penetration, greater dissolution area, and sustained release of medication. However, the foreign body sensation in the eye lead to discomfort accompanied by irritation, drug dilution, and excessive lachrymation. These disadvantages are resulting in overall patient discomfort. Therefore, even though they provide enhanced drug delivery alternatives, the discomfort is likely to arrest the growth of this segment.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com